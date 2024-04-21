Keller voter guide for May 4 election: City Council and School Board candidates

Keller School District, Trustee Place 6

Adrienne Sullivan

Age as of May 4, 2024: 42

Campaign website: https://adriennesullivanforkellerisd.com/

Occupation: Engineer

Education: Bachelors, Human Factors

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

Previous Board Member for the Down Syndrome Partnership of North Texas.

Founded KPIE, Keller Partnership for Inclusive Education to provide a method for parents to collaborate with the school district on improving Special Education services

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Campaign finance report available here: https://www.kellerisd.net/domain/106

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

Retaining quality educators by making sure staff is heard and supported

Improve communication between parents, staff, and the KISD School Board, including increased fiscal transparency

School funding - we need to advocate at the Texas Legislature for increased public education funding and against vouchers

Charles Randklev

Age as of May 4, 2024: 47

Campaign website: https://www.vote4drcharles.com

Occupation: Husband, Dad, Scientist and Educator

Education: Ph.D in biology

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

I currently serve on the Keller ISD Board of Trustees

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

Mason and member of the Keller Lions Club

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

My wife and three kids are my biggest supporters and contributors

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

The economy, the broken system for school funding, and Texas’s antiquated recapture formula, known as “Robin Hood,” where local property tax dollars are removed from local school districts and handed to the state are our biggest challenges.

Keller School District, Trustee Place 7

Dixie Davis

Age as of May 4, 2024: 37

Campaign website: dixieforkisd.com

Occupation: Parent, Digital Communications

Education: University of Texas at Austin

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

no

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

I’ve served as a member of my HOA’s finance and bylaws committees, vice-president of my former neighborhood association, board member of the League of Women Voters of Tarrant County, poll worker, mentor with Communities in Schools, and school volunteer. I’ve advocated for public schools at the state level, testifying before senators in defense of teachers and I helped organize a rally at the Texas Capitol in support of public education and against vouchers.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Ann Potts, Andrew Sternke, Randy Campbell

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

KISD faces a historic budget crisis. We’re losing teachers, counselors, librarians, and more because our state leaders refuse to fully fund public schools and our school board failed to plan ahead. We can’t wait for the state to bail out public schools. We must maximize the resources currently available to us to secure our students’ futures.

Our current board considered no public input when deciding behind closed doors which educator positions to cut, causing confusion and rumors to spread. This is not the first time the board has ignored parent and community opinions. We must involve stakeholders when making major district decisions by bringing back our community committees.

Miscommunication and a lack of proactive leadership allowed an extend-stay motel to begin construction beside Basswood Elem. The board needs more representation from the Fort Worth side of KISD and a better working relationship with the City of Fort Worth to prevent a mistake like this from happening again.

DaLana Barsanti

Did not respond to candidate questionnaire.

Heather Washington

Age as of May 4, 2024: 52

Campaign website: www.heatherforkisd.com

Occupation: Retired

Education: 4-year college degree from University of Louisiana - Lafayette

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

Keller ISD, BSA Scout Troops 1910 and 1920, Keller 4-H, and PTA

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Donna and Tom Cobb, Leslie and Courtney Oliver, Kristen Mitchell

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

Clarification, please.

Keller City Council, Place 2

Zane J. Kupper

Age as of May 4, 2024: 36

Campaign website: kupper4keller.com

Occupation: Producer

Education: BA in Anthropology, SUNY New Paltz (2009), AA w/ High Honors in Korean Language and Culture, DLIFLC (2015), 6 Level Korean Language Program, Yonsei University (2017), Master’s in Business for Veterans Cohort VII, USC (2020)

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

N/A

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

Keller Citizen’s Academy, 2 x Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medals (MOVSM)

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Just me.

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

1. Strengthen Water Infrastructure: Identify the cost of replacing and strengthening our water and wastewater lines and find ways to raise funds (bonds, Federal Assistance, etc.).

2. Make Keller Pro-Business: We need a clear direction and vision of what the city will look like in 10 years, and we must invest in personnel and/or processes to streamline opening and expanding a business in Keller.

3. Promote Plurality of Thought: Keller City Council is currently comprised entirely of Conservatives. We need someone to represent alternative and non-partisan viewpoints. I’m Independent and vote my conscience (no party line, no partisan allegiance).

Frank Roszell

Age as of May 4, 2024: 83

Campaign website: Facebook

Occupation: Commercial Developer and Real Estate Broker

Education: Bachelor of Science - Master Business Administration

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

House of Representatives United States Congress and Keller City Council.

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

Founder Keller Breakfast Club, Founding member EMS-ISD Education Foundation, President of Saginaw Area Chamber of Commerce.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

None - Completely independent

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

Enhance the quality of life for Keller senior citizens aged 55 and up. Give seniors a representative voice in the decision-making for the City of Keller. Protect their right to fully utilize facilities specifically designed for seniors. Take proactive measures to address the growing population of seniors.

With the influx of illegals on our border, our first responders specifically, Police Department should be equipped and staffed to maintain the safety standards currently enjoyed in the city of Keller. We should anticipate the possibility of crime increase potential and take proactive measures to prevent it from happening.

Traffic congestion continually grows in Keller. Stop light synchronization is a must and any new development must not increase traffic congestion. Traffic increase will not happen if new development is planned properly.

Greg Will

Age as of May 4, 2024: 42

Campaign website: https://www.gregwill.com/

Occupation: Disaster Case Manager - U.S. Small Business Admin.

Education: Juris Doctor (Law) - Texas A&M; Bachelors (Political Science) - UT Arlington; Associates (Criminal Justice) - Community College of the Air Force

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

Yes, I ran for Keller City Council in 2019.

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

I am currently serving my appointed third term on the Keller Planning & Zoning Commission. I am a graduate of both the Keller Citizens Academy and the Citizens Police Academy.

Additionally, I serve on the Board of Directors for the Keller Rotary Club, represent my precinct in the Tarrant County Republican Party Executive Committee, and serve as Vice Chair of the Keller Republican Club.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Ross McMullin ($500); Paul Alvarado ($500); and Matt Krause ($500)

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

(1) As sales-tax revenue continues to flatten due to economic pressures. My top issue is maintaining a budget that provides the first-tier services and amenities residents expect, without increasing the tax burden. (2) Recruiting vibrant economic development. Keller residents over and over have stated they want new dining options and experiential businesses in Keller. As P&Z Commissioner, I have supported many exciting restaurant and retail developments coming to Keller. My vision for economic growth extends to cultivating an environment where entrepreneurs can flourish, create jobs, and enhance our community. (3) Supporting our Police and Fire personnel. As an Air Force veteran and former military police officer, I understand the sacrifices made by our first responders. Public safety is essential to responsible growth and Keller’s reputation as Texas’ “most family-friendly city.” I am committed to ensuring they have the resources and support necessary to keep our community safe.

Robert Slattery

Age as of May 4, 2024: 45

Campaign website: www.VoteRobert.com

Occupation: Real Estate Investor

Education: Trade Schools and Some College

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

I am a husband, father, and small business owner who is very active in my local church and participate in many city-sponsored activities. Civic duty is the responsibility of all citizens, and I have chosen to step up and get involved in city politics as a way to give back to my adopted hometown.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

My campaign has been self-funded.

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

In my campaign for Keller City Council, my priorities are:

1) Keeping property taxes low while ensuring fair compensation for essential personnel - our firefighters, police officers, and city staff.

2) Prioritizing development and redevelopment aligned with our community’s values and economic vitality. Collaborating with citizens and local business owners, I will work to curate a positive vision for Keller’s growth in the years to come, preserving our unique character while fostering sustainable development opportunities.

3) Standing firm against the creep of crime and drugs to maintain safety and security for the citizens of Keller.

Through transparent communication channels, including email, social media, and video updates, I will ensure accountability and engage citizens in shaping Keller’s future.