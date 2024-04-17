K-9 memorial clears final hurdle before fundraising can begin, and more in your 'Watchdog Wednesday' report

Manitowoc City Hall as seen, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Manitowoc, Wis.

MANITOWOC — Manitowoc Common Council member Steve Czekala said there should be nothing stopping the city from moving forward with the plan to install a K-9 memorial statue.

"Nothing is more selfless than a K-9 … nothing is more fitting than to have this statue memorializing our K-9s that serve with our heroes in the police department," Czekala said during the Common Council meeting April 15.

The plan to begin fundraising for the memorial was passed unanimously by the city council. It had previously been approved by the Manitowoc Finance Committee.

"Hopefully we can get enough attention and get it funded and get it out there," council member Michael Cummings said.

Clay Pit Road changed to Chiefs Way

Clay Pit Road in Manitowoc has been renamed to Chiefs Way. The road, which branches off South 21st Street, leads directly to the football field and clubhouse for the Manitowoc Chiefs Football Club.

The Manitowoc city council unanimously approved the name change April 15.

Glenn Grothman wants to meet with county residents next week

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman is touring his Wisconsin district, which includes parts of Manitowoc County.

He will host a town hall event at 10:30 a.m. April 26 at the Valders Community Center on North Liberty Street.

The event is one of four town halls Grothman is hosting this month. The other three will be in Ozaukee, Columbia and Green Lake counties.

