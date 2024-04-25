Jury convicts Edgewood man in mother's stabbing death

Apr. 24—An Edgewood man was convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday afternoon in the March 2022 stabbing death of his mother.

A jury in Santa Fe delivered the verdict against Brian Farley, 53, who had faced a charge of first-degree murder as well as a count of tampering with evidence. Jurors deliberated the case for about three hours before returning with the verdict. He was found not guilty on a tampering charge.

Prosecutors said Farley stabbed his mother, 87-year-old Felita Marlene Farley, 15 times on her torso, arms and hands at her house in the Southern Santa Fe County town.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled. Farley could face up to 15 years in prison and $12,500 in fines, according to New Mexico sentencing statutes.

The murder trial, which began April 18, included witnesses and evidence presented by prosecutors. Brian Farley did not take the stand to testify.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered closing arguments Wednesday before the case was handed over to the jury for deliberation.

Deputy District Attorney Anthony Long urged jurors to convict Farley of first-degree murder, calling his claims of self-defense "ridiculous" and "unbelievable."

Farley told police his mother had shot at him using a shotgun that was found in the home, but fell apart in the hands of an officer at the scene. Long referred to a video that was played during the trial showing four officers unable to put the gun back together, contending "other than the defendant's statements, there is zero evidence that gun was fired."

Long argued Farley's motivation for the killing was his mother's home and 10-acre property the defendant stood to inherit, contending Farley was "still fighting" her will.

Prosecutors presented jurors with a handful of photos taken by police at the crime scene, including gruesome images of the victim's blood-covered body on the bathroom floor.

In his closing arguments, defense attorney Jonathan Schildgen urged jurors against convicting Farley on first-degree murder or tampering with evidence.

Schildgen argued prosecutors did not prove Farley exercised "deliberate intent" in the killing of his mother, which is the standard for first-degree murder.

"Does he appear like a drunk, simple-minded individual or a planning plotting scheming person?" Schildgen asked jurors.