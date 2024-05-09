Jupiter police arrest Gardens man in crash near Abacoa Golf Club that killed pedestrian

JUPITER — Standing in the driveway of his Palm Beach Gardens home in January, Jason Todd Long showed police investigators the shattered windshield on the passenger side of his 2013 maroon Honda Accord.

"This is not good," he told police, explaining that an unknown object had hit the windshield.

Long said he immediately pulled over and spent 10 minutes searching for the object. However, witnesses told investigators Long actually had fled the scene near Abacoa Golf Club in Jupiter after striking and killing a 74-year-old pedestrian, according to a police account.

On Tuesday, May 8, Jupiter police concluded a monthslong investigation, arresting Long on one count of leaving the scene of an accident in the Jan. 12 death of Thomas Bertell of Jupiter.

Long, 50, turned himself in at the Jupiter Police Department and was later taken to the Palm Beach County Jail. During a court hearing the next day, Circuit Judge Donald Hafele assigned Long a public defender and set his bail at $50,000. Hafele also ordered that Long surrender his passport and that he refrain from driving.

As a policy, the county Public Defender's Office does not comment on open cases.

Witnesses: Pedestrian was 'clearly' visible in moments before fatal crash

According to a Jupiter police report, the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 12 near Parkside Drive and University Boulevard, just east of the golf club. Long called more than three hours later to report that he was leaving the club after a round of golf when something hit his windshield. Investigators noted that his home is just over 5 miles from the golf club.

A couple traveling in another vehicle just prior to the crash told investigators that Bertell was "clearly" visible as he was walking across Parkside Drive. They told police investigators that a dark-colored vehicle ran a stop sign and did not attempt to brake as it struck Bertell. Both witnesses said the vehicle never stopped and fled the scene.

An officer who spoke to Long that night noted that Long smelled of alcohol and described him as unsteady on his feet. A staff administrator from the golf club told investigators that Long ordered two mixed vodka drinks while there, but "barely touched" the second drink.

DNA from a blood swab collected from the Honda's windshield was confirmed to be a match to Bertell, police said.

Long is scheduled to appear in court again next month, online records show.

