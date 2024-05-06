'Don't worry, I shot them both': Man, woman killed in Wellington neighbor dispute over basketball hoop

WELLINGTON — A dispute between a 63-year-old man and his neighbors over a basketball hoop and their property boundary led to a double homicide Saturday, May 4, in a Wellington neighborhood, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

Norman Scott is facing two counts of first-degree murder following his arrest in the shooting deaths of Tara Marie Jones and Taylor Glenn Jones. Scott's arrest report did not disclose the victims' ages or their relationship to each other.

Sheriff's investigators said the fatal shooting occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on the 10500 block of Galleria Street in the village's Black Diamond neighborhood north of Forest Hill Boulevard and west of State Road 7.

A witness told investigators he was attempting to render aid to the victims when Scott exited his residence and stood outside. When asked if he heard anything, Scott replied by saying, "Don't worry, I shot them both," the witness told investigators.

More: A college student died after being shot while riding in a car. Here's how two men will pay.

PBSO: Shooter called 911 and said he shot neighbors in self-defense

Scott told the witness that he had gotten into an argument with his neighbors over a basketball hoop and property boundaries, the arrest report said. Investigators said Scott called 911 and told a dispatcher that he shot his neighbors when they attacked him.

However, investigators said surveillance-camera video contradicted Scott's claim. The arrest report indicates that neither Taylor nor Tara Jones was observed acting either violently or aggressively or displaying any form of threatening behavior toward Scott.

"The video evidence unequivocally establishes the shooting was completely malicious and unprovoked," an investigator wrote in Scott's arrest report.

Sign up for our Post on Wellington weekly newsletter, delivered every Thursday!

According to the report, the surveillance video showed that Scott initiated a conversation with Taylor Jones. Investigators said Scott was "aggressively and belligerently" pointing and waving his hand in Taylor Jones' face. They said Jones responded with "nonthreatening" hand gestures.

The video reportedly showed Scott retrieve a gun and begin shooting as Taylor Jones backed away with both hands raised. After shooting Taylor Jones multiple times, Scott then turned the gun in Tara Jones' direction and continued firing, investigators said.

A forensic investigator from the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office determined that both victims had been shot three times.

Defense: There is 'a lot more than meets the eye' in Wellington homicides

Court records show that Scott works an an aircraft mechanic. Defense attorney said Brian Pakett said that Scott has no previous history in the criminal justice system and is known for being a nonviolent person.

"We are confident and believe that, once the truth comes out, there's a lot of more than meets the eye," Pakett said

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Two people killed in Florida over basketball hoop, property boundary