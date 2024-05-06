A college student died after being shot while riding in a car. Here's how two men will pay.

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge sentenced two men each to 10 years in prison last week after they pleaded guilty to lesser offenses in the 2020 shooting death of an 18-year-old college student.

Circuit Judge Sarah Willis imposed the prison terms for Keion Tyson, 30, and Javarous Finklea, 24, after both men entered pleas to one count each of manslaughter with a firearm and of being a felon in possession of a firearm in the Jan. 31, 2020, death of Cykera Wright. Both Tyson and Finklea also pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted manslaughter.

During a hearing on Wednesday, May 1, at the Palm Beach County Courthouse, Willis imposed 10-year sentences on each count, ordering that they be served concurrently. She granted a motion to recommend that the state Department of Corrections house the men in a facility near Palm Beach County.

Finklea and Tyson previously faced first-degree murder and attempted murder charges after a grand jury in February 2023 indicted them in the death of Wright, a college student who died in Boynton Beach when someone opened fire on a car in which she and a group of friends were traveling.

Wright, an Atlantic High School graduate, was home on break from Warner University in Lake Wales, her relatives told The Palm Beach Post in the days after the deadly shooting. Wright was studying social work and working at a local fashion retail store to save money to buy a car for her return to college that spring, relatives said.

The fatal shooting occurred on the 2000 block of Northeast First Court, near Gateway and Seacrest boulevards. The grand jury indictment did not specify a motive or indicate whether Wright was an intended target.

The indictments did not include a place of residence for either Tyson or Finklea. Court records indicate both lived in the Delray Beach area at the time of Wright's death.

