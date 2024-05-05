Two people shot dead in Wellington; village man charged

WELLINGTON — A Wellington man has been charged with shooting two people to death after a confrontation Saturday evening, police said.

Norman Scott, 63 or 64, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder early today after Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a shooting in the 10500 block of Galleria Street in Wellington at 5:25 p.m. Saturday.

Police said an altercation between Scott and the two victims, a man and woman, had occurred there and led to Scott fatally shooting the two. Deputies did not identify the two victims.

Scott was being held without bail this morning in the Palm Beach County Jail and was scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge. No further information was available about the circumstances of the shooting.

