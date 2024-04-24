Judge sides with Collier commissioner on release of statements linked to accused assault

Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro was booked into the Collier County Jail on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. He was released the same day on $1,000 bond.

A judge has sided with a Collier County commissioner accused of battery and has ordered that prosecutors turn over sworn and audio statements to authorities.

Rick LoCastro, 56, faces one count of battery after Naples police arrested him on probable cause. A separate case stemming out of Marco Island was "exceptionally cleared" last month after Monroe County prosecutors denied a Marco Island police detective's request for one count of battery domestic violence.

In Tuesday's order, Collier County Judge Robert Crown ruled that the state must release sworn and audio statements given to Marco Island police; all photos taken by Marco Island police; all calls made to Naples police on the night of the alleged incident; and the victim's recorded phone statement to Naples police.

The ruling comes after LoCastro's attorney, Donald Day, on March 14 filed a motion seeking the files as part of discovery. LoCastro, of Marco Island, who was elected to the Collier County board of commissioners in 2020, is running for re-election this fall.

Aside from the Naples-based case, according to a Marco Island police report dated March 6, police were notified by the State Attorney's Office, 16th Judicial Circuit, in Monroe County, that the Marco Island case was “exceptionally cleared.”

The report says Assistant State Attorney Nick Gastesi, of the 16th Judicial Circuit, denied the Marco Island detective's request for one count of battery domestic violence.

According to the report, Gastesi "advised that if further evidence is developed," to resubmit for further consideration.

Capital murder indictment: Naples woman indicted for capital first-degree murder in fatal distribution of drugs

Authorities issued a warrant for LoCastro's arrest Feb. 5, based on the Naples incident.

LoCastro was released Feb. 12 from the Collier County Jail on $1,000 bond. He was due in court March 6 for his arraignment, but that hearing was canceled, court records show.

LoCastro's charges stemmed from an October incident at a Naples restaurant, which he's denied.

The incident, according to a Naples police report

Around 10:45 p.m. Oct. 28, Naples Police responded to a 911 call from a female involved in an altercation with LoCastro.

Both parties denied having a physical altercation and left separately, authorities said.

Less than a week later, on Nov. 3, Naples Police's Criminal Investigations Division received information from detectives at the Marco Island Police Department.

The same woman informed Marco Island authorities she was too afraid to press charges the night of Oct. 28, but she reconsidered.

The woman told police LoCastro stopped their vehicle during a fight, pulled her out of the vehicle by the arm and pushed her into a hedgerow.

The woman said that immediately following the incident she was in shock and was scared to tell officers what happened because of LoCastro's authority as a public figure and political influence in Southwest Florida.

The investigation was referred to the Office of the Governor for reassignment, who then referred it to prosecutors of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit, in Monroe County.

Who does LoCastro's district represent?

His district encompasses East Naples, Marco Island, Goodland, Isles of Capri and Port of the Islands.

LoCastro nor his attorney, Donald Day, could immediately be reached for comment Thursday. Gov. Ron DeSantis' office hasn't responded to separate requests since Feb. 29 about where his office's investigation stood into the alleged incident.

In February, the governor, during a Cape Coral stop, said his office was still gathering the facts and letting the case make its way through the clerk of court.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Judge: Statements to be released to defense in Rick LoCastro probe