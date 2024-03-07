Case against Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro 'exceptionally closed'

The battery case against Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro was "exceptionally closed" on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, authorities say.

The case against a Collier County elected official accusing him of battery has been closed, authorities say.

Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro, 57, of Marco Island, was charged with one count of battery.

According to a Marco Island police report dated Wednesday, police received the sworn complaint transmittal from the State Attorney's Office, 16th Judicial Circuit, in Monroe County.

The report says Assistant State Attorney Nick Gastesi denied the detective's request for one count of battery domestic violence.

According to the report, Gastesi "advised that if further evidence is developed," to resubmit for further consideration.

Police said the case is considered closed.

Authorities issued a warrant for LoCastro's arrest Feb. 5.

Rick LoCastro case: Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro returns to work after arrest, hospitalization

LoCastro was released Feb. 12 from the Collier County Jail on $1,000 bond. He was due in court Wednesday for his arraignment, but that hearing was canceled, court records show.

Rescue workers shuttled LoCastro to an undisclosed hospital Feb. 6, where he remained shy of a week. The reason for the hospitalization has remained unclear.

LoCastro's charges stemmed from an October incident at a Naples restaurant, which he's denied.

The incident, according to a Naples police report

Around 10:45 p.m. Oct. 28, Naples Police responded to a 911 call from a female involved in an altercation with LoCastro.

Both parties denied having a physical altercation and left separately, authorities said.

Less than a week later, on Nov. 3, Naples Police's Criminal Investigations Division received information from detectives at the Marco Island Police Department.

The same woman informed Marco Island authorities she was too afraid to press charges the night of Oct. 28, but she reconsidered.

The woman told police LoCastro stopped their vehicle during a fight, pulled her out of the vehicle by the arm and pushed her into a hedgerow.

The woman said that immediately following the incident she was in shock and was scared to tell officers what happened because of LoCastro's authority as a public figure and political influence in Southwest Florida.

The investigation was referred to the Office of the Governor for reassignment, who then referred it to prosecutors of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit, in Monroe County.

What triggered the arrest warrant?

According to a supplementary Marco Island police report released Thursday, on Nov. 20, 2023, the detective handling the case learned the victim posted a photograph displaying the claimed injuries to Facebook.

The post was reportedly captioned, "Total abuser...Rick LoCastro..will not be silent." The report indicates the Facebook post triggered the issuance of the arrest warrant.

The Office of the State Attorney approved the arrest warrant on Jan. 30.

Victim reports battery one month later

According to an additional Marco Island police report, the victim reported the alleged battery incident on Nov. 3, 2023, although it reportedly happened Oct. 11, 2023.

The report says the incident happened between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Oct. 11, 2023, at LoCastro's home. His home address is redacted in the report.

Authorities say that day LoCastro and the alleged victim had dinner at the Snook Inn, on Marco Island. After dinner, they returned to LoCastro's Buccaneer Court home for drinks.

While enjoying drinks, authorities said, LoCastro began showing the victim photos of his family on his phone, but the victim claimed she spotted a photo with another woman.

According to the report, the victim attempted to ask LoCastro about the woman when he became "very defensive." He then "stormed" out of the room and attempted to lock himself in the bathroom, authorities said.

The victim reportedly placed her foot in the way, preventing LoCastro from closing the door. The report says LoCastro reached for her neck and strangled the woman.

Who does LoCastro's district represent?

LoCastro, who was elected to the Collier board in 2020, is running for re-election this fall. No one has registered to run against him.

His district encompasses East Naples, Marco Island, Goodland, Isles of Capri and Port of the Islands.

LoCastro nor his attorney, Donald Day, could immediately be reached for comment Thursday. Gov. Ron DeSantis' office hasn't responded to separate requests during the last two weeks about where his office's investigation stood into the alleged incident.

In February, the governor, during a Cape Coral stop, said his office was still gathering the facts and letting the case make its way through the clerk of court.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Rick LoCastro battery case 'exceptionally closed,' police say