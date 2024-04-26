Judge denies SC 3rd Congressional District hopeful’s request to stop ballot printing

A congressional hopeful’s effort to be on GOP ballot in June received a blow when a federal judge Thursday denied his request to stop ballot printing with his name left off.

Michael LaPierre, who filed to run as a Republican in the 3rd Congressional District but was not allowed to be on the ballot, sued the S.C. GOP and South Carolina Election Commission. His request for a temporary retraining order against the party and election commission to stop ballot printing was denied.

“LaPierre does not provide the court with a sufficient reason to enjoin the defendants before they can be served with notice of the motion and heard in opposition to the motion,” Judge Mary Geiger Lewis wrote in her order.

The state election commission will continue printing ballots without LaPierre’s name and ballots as military and overseas voters begin going out on Saturday. The primary election is June 11.

“We’ll just continue with ballot production as is,” said John Michael Catalano, a spokesman for the election commission.

LaPierre, who is representing himself in the case, said he is considering his options, including a possible appeal of the case.

“The citizens and candidates of South Carolina must believe that their right to vote and right to be viable candidates in a primary process are not being disenfranchised,” LaPierre said in an interview. “I will do everything in my power to change that dynamic.”

The S.C. GOP declined to comment for this story.

LaPierre, of Traveler’s Rest, was kept off the ballot because he did not live in the district as required by the state party rules. The constitution only requires a congressional candidate live in the state where they’re running.

The 3rd Congressional District covers all or parts of Abbeville, Anderson, Edgefield, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens and Saluda counties.

Republicans Sheri Biggs, Kevin Bishop, Mark Burns, Franky Franco, Phil Healy, state Rep. Stewart Jones, and Elspeth Snow Murday have also filed to run for the seat.

LaPierre could choose to run as an independent in November’s election, but to appear on the ballot, he would need to submit 10,000 valid voter signatures by July 15 from the 3rd Congressional District. It would be a monumental task to accomplish in two-and-a-half months.

“Taking them on in a fight for the general election may be a viable alternative for me. We’ll see which direction I go,” LaPierre said.