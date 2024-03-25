Jim Jordan Gets Flustered As Simple Question Turns Awkward On '60 Minutes'

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) seemed to have an uncomfortable moment on “60 Minutes” during Sunday night’s segment on social media disinformation.

Jordan argued against social media companies taking down inaccurate posts, saying the American people should figure out what’s true and what’s not.

“What about this idea that the 2020 election was stolen?” asked correspondent Lesley Stahl. “You think that these companies should allow people to say that and that individuals can make up their own mind.”

“I’ve not said that,” said Jordan, who is on the record pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. “What I’ve said is there were concerns about the 2020 election, I think Americans agree with that.”

“No they don’t,” said Stahl.

“You don’t think they think there were concerns with the 2020 election?” he said.

“Most people don’t question the result, that’s all I’m saying,” Stahl said.

“Fair enough,” said Jordan.

Then it got awkward.

“They don’t question whether Biden won or not,” she said.

Jordan was silent.

“Right?” she asked.

Jordan remained silent.

“Right?” she asked again.

Jordan looked puzzled.

“Most people don’t question the outcome,” she said.

“Right,” Jordan agreed.

Leslie Stahl left Jim Jordan speechless pic.twitter.com/2Auv3STdMq — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 25, 2024

Jordan was among multiple GOP lawmakers who helped push Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and objected to the election results in Congress as part of a push to slow or stop the certification.

Trump rewarded Jordan with the Presidential Medal Of Freedom before leaving office.

Lesley Stahl asks Rep. Jim Jordan: Is his goal to chill misinformation researchers? https://t.co/rlNyIsbg8Rpic.twitter.com/Ls8Hu8yQbk — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 24, 2024