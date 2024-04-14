Israel says it shot down 300 Iranian drones and missiles with help from U.S.

Israel's military said Sunday that with help from the U.S. and other allies it shot down more than 300 missiles and drones launched by Iran as part of a retaliation for an Israeli missile strike that killed Iranian military commanders earlier this month in Syria.

Israel and Iran have long been engaged in a so-called shadow war, with Iran using its proxies − militant groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Yemen's Houthi rebels − to target Israel and Israel undertaking targeted assassinations inside Iran. But the attack marked the first time that Iran directly targeted Israel from its own territory and underscores how the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza risks spilling over into a broader regional conflict.

Israeli officials have so far not indicated whether Israel will respond to Iran's attack.

Recap Iran launches dozens of drones, missiles at Israel

Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for Israel's Defense Forces, said in a briefing that 99% of the "threats launched towards Israeli territory were intercepted." Hagari said that out of more than 120 ballistic missiles launched by Iran a small number penetrated Israel's border. The rest were shot down. He said that an Israeli air force base in southern Israel sustained some "minor damage to infrastructure." At least one child was injured.

Developments:

∎ President Joe Biden said he would meet virtually with G7 leaders on Sunday to "co-ordinate a united diplomatic response" to Iran's attack. Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel had demonstrated "remarkable capacity" in defending itself against Iran's attacks.

