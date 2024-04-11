Japanese prime minister tells Congress 'the world needs the United States' as Ukraine, Israel aid stalls

WASHINGTON – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged Americans to support their country's continued leadership on the world stage during a speech delivered to a joint session of Congress Thursday – a message that comes as pivotal foreign aid has stalled in the halls of Congress.

A $95 billion aid package to support Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan hangs in the balance in the House after passing in the Senate in February. A growing number of conservative lawmakers have balked at sending additional aid to Ukraine, and some liberal lawmakers are expressing concerns over offensive aid to Israel.

"The world needs the United States to continue playing this pivotal role in the affairs of nations," Kishida told the assembled lawmakers. "And yet, as we meet here today, I detect an undercurrent of self-doubt among some Americans about what your role in the world should be."

Kishida spoke of the several years he spent with his family in Queens, New York, as a child in the 1960s, recalling the role the U.S. played then in promoting peace on the international stage.

It is vital that the U.S. plays that role again, he said, as nuclear threats from North Korea, possible military aggression from China, and Russia's war against Ukraine could undermine the world's democracies. But he argued that Japan will continue to be an ally in those efforts.

"I want to address those Americans who feel the loneliness and exhaustion of being the country that has upheld the international order almost singlehandedly. I understand it is a heavy burden to carry such hopes on your shoulders," he said.

"The U.S. should not be expected to do it all, unaided and on your own... You are not alone. We are with you."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has pledged to put Ukraine aid up for a vote, but he has raised concerns about the Senate-passed package.

A swath of lawmakers have repeatedly said the aid is not only needed, but needed urgently, as a Russian victory could lead to further aggression in Europe and elsewhere – a message that Kishida repeated Thursday.

"As I often say, Ukraine of today may be East Asia of tomorrow," he said.

It's not an argument that has swayed some right-wing lawmakers, who believe the U.S. has done enough as Ukraine continues to fight off Russia's invasion. Throughout the speech, a handful of House Republicans would not stand at Kishida's mentions of Ukraine – including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who is threatening to kick Johnson out of his post as speaker if the aid package passes.

House speaker Mike Johnson, right, greets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on April 11, 2024. Kishida will address Congress in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kishida and President Joe Biden announced a series of steps aimed at strengthening the military and economic cooperation between the two countries, including expanding defense capabilities between Japan, the U.S. and Australia. Biden welcomed Kishida to the White House Tuesday night for an official state dinner.

A Japanese astronaut will also become the first non-American ever to land on the moon as part of a NASA mission.

Kishida also announced during his address to Congress that Japan would be donating another 250 cherry blossom trees to the United States, which comes after the National Park Service announced 158 would be cut down due to flooding in the Tidal Basin.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine, Israel aid: Japanese prime minister urges Congress to act