Iranian forces seize ship with ties to Israel in Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions

Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard seized an Israel-linked cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, while Israel has been preparing for a potential Iranian strike and tensions between the two countries are on the rise.

Iranian state media reported that the MSC Aries ship, which carries a Portuguese flag, was taken into Iranian waters. The ship's operator, MSC, confirmed the seizure by Iran and said it was working with authorities to ensure its return and the safety of the crew.

Iran has threatened to retaliate for an April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus that killed seven of its military commanders. Iran blames Israel for the attack, but Israel has not confirmed or denied involvement.

"We communicated to Iran that the U.S. had no involvement in the strike that happened in Damascus and we have warned Iran not to use this attack as a pretext to escalate further in the region or to attack U.S. facilities or personnel," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

On Friday, President Joe Biden said he expects an Iranian attack against Israel to come "sooner than later." His one-word message to Iran about any potential attack: “Don’t.”

Biden was returning to the White House to meet with national security advisers about events in the Middle East Saturday afternoon, cutting short a weekend trip to Delaware, the White House said in a statement.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen has been attacking ships in the Red Sea for months, saying it aims for Israel-linked ships.

The ship seized on Saturday is owned by Gortal Shipping, an affiliate of Zodiac Maritime. Zodiac is partly owned by an Israeli businessman. Zodiac said in a statement that MSC leases the Aries and is responsible for its activities.

"Iran will bear consequences for choosing to escalate this situation any further," said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for Israel's military.

Hasan Alhasan, an analyst with the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told Reuters that if the seizure of the ship is in retaliation for the April 1 attack, it may indicate Iran's desire to save face without causing a wider escalation of the regional conflict. "Iran may be trying to play on fears that it could obstruct shipping through the strait, a passageway of greater significance to global oil and gas supplies than the Red Sea," Alhasan said.

Members of the Palestinian Civil Defense retrieve the bodies of Palestinian citizens from under the rubble of homes destroyed during Israeli airstrikes on April 13, 2024, in Khan Younis, Gaza.

Developments:

∎ The death toll in besieged Gaza rose to at least 33,686 Palestinians with 76,309 wounded since the Oct. 7 Hamas militants' rampage in southern Israel, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The ministry said Saturday that 52 Palestinians were killed and 95 were wounded in the last 24 hours.

∎ Canada on Saturday became the latest nation to warn its citizens against any travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories amid growing threats of attacks on Israel. The U.S. State Department issued a security alert to U.S. embassy personnel on Thursday to stay within the greater Tel Aviv area. France also warned its citizens to "refrain absolutely" from travel in the coming days to Iran, Lebanon, Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Iran readies missiles for potential attack, US official says

Iran has been observed preparing cruise missiles for use in a potential attack on Israel, according to a U.S. official briefed on the matter.

Meanwhile, national security officials remained focused Saturday on Iran’s next steps, a second official said. Both officials were not authorized to speak publicly.

Biden confirmed Friday that U.S. intelligence showed that an Iranian attack on Israel could happen soon. Iran has vowed revenge for the April 1 airstrike. Iran blames Israel for the airstrike; Israel has not publicly acknowledged its role in the attack.

Iran’s anticipated retaliation comes as tensions have spiked in the Middle East as Israel’s war against Hamas continues. The Pentagon has bolstered defenses for the tens of thousands of U.S. troops in the region in advance of the prospect of an imminent attack on Israel and Western interests.

Body found of missing Israeli teen

Israeli officials said the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing near the Malachei Shalom outpost on Friday morning was found Saturday in the West Bank.

His death was a "terrorist attack," Israeli military and police said, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed the perpetrators would be found.

Israeli forces were searching "from the air and on the ground" Friday, while groups of Israeli settlers stormed a nearby Palestinian village and set fire to houses and cars overnight. One person was killed and several injured in the conflict, Palestinian officials said.

Israeli settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal under international law by most of the world, which Israel contests. The settlements house Israeli citizens in the occupied land.

Contributing: Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel war updates: Iran seizes cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz