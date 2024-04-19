Israel launches airstrike; explosions heard in central Iran: Reports

Explosions were heard in Iran after Israel launched missile strikes in retaliation for a barrage of more than 300 drones and missiles fired by Tehran over the weekend, three U.S. news organizations reported.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency said on Friday local time that explosions were heard near the airport at the central city of Isfahan. ABC, CBS and NPR, each citing at least one unnamed American official, reported that Israel was responsible.

"The cause of these sounds is still unknown, and investigations continue until the exact details of the incident are determined," Fars reported. State controlled Press TV denied explosions had taken place.

Reuters, citing an Iranian official, said air defenses had been activated around Isfahan. Airports were closed in Tehran, the news service reported.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli and U.S. officials.

It was unclear what targets had been hit inside Iran.

Warning sirens wailed inside communites near Israel's northern border in anticipation of rocket attacks from Hezbollah, the powerful Iranian proxy force that controls southern Lebanon.

The U.S. on Thursday announced a fresh set of sanctions targeting Iran's production of unmanned aerial vehicles, while Tehran warned Israel it would review its official stance on nuclear weapons if its atomic facilities were attacked.

Iranian demonstrators burn a representation of the Israeli flag as one of them waves Iranian and Palestinian flags during an annual rally to mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 5, 2024. In the rally in Tehran, thousands attended a funeral procession for the seven Revolutionary Guard members killed in an airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran's Consulate in the Syrian capital on Monday. (Photo by Hossein Beris / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by HOSSEIN BERIS/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Iranian state TV said the country's nuclear facilities were intact.

Iran told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that Israel "must be compelled to stop any further military adventurism against our interests" as the U.N. secretary-general warned that the Middle East was in a "moment of maximum peril."

Israel, the U.S. and other regional and Western allies joined forces on Saturday to blast hundreds of Iranian drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles out of the sky after they were fired at Israel.

That attack was itself an act of retaliation after Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khameni, blamed Israel for an airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, that killed several people including a leading Revolutionary Guards commander.

Contributing: Reuters

