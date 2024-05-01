This 'very classy and durable' monogrammed tote makes a thoughtful Mother's Day gift, and it's down to $14

A good Mother's Day gift doesn't have to cost a lot, but it should be thoughtful. Take this monogrammed tote bag — choose your giftee's first or last initial and fill it with all her favorite things. If she loves the beach, tuck in a new beach towel and tinted sunscreen. Or if she loves to cook, toss in a bottle of nice olive oil, a spice blend and a pretty new tea towel. While the tote may seem like a custom buy, you can snag it while it's on sale for $14 from Amazon, and get it delivered quickly.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Tote bags can get expensive, even canvas ones. L.L.Bean's viral custom Boat Tote starts at $35 — plus it's another $8 for a monogram. For just $14, you can get this personalized bag without the extended shipping time most custom items require.

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you're doing some last-minute Mother's Day gift shopping, this tote is a great idea. Present it on its own or use it as a gift bag filled with some of mom's favorite things. If monograms aren't her thing, the bag is also available with zodiac signs and phrases like "Best Mom Ever." All letters, signs and phrases are embroidered in black.

The heavy-duty tote is made with durable cotton canvas, and it's strong enough to stand upright on its own — no slouching here. For added stability, it also has a built-in board on the bottom. It's a good size as well: 17 inches long, 11.8 inches high and 6.8 inches deep. That's big enough to carry at least five bottles of wine — or this fancy tea sampler, if that's more your speed.

Gift this monogrammed tote bag to a loved one — at this price, you can gift one to yourself too! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 9,800 Amazon shoppers rave about this monogrammed tote bag and give it five out of five stars.

Pros 👍

"These bags are absolutely worth every penny," raved one happy customer. "They're made from a sturdy canvas material and are stitched masterfully. Load it up because these handles aren’t coming off. The monogram is beautifully stitched on the bag. It’s not a sticker so it won’t come off."

"Very classy and durable," said another shopper. "For the price, I was shocked to see the quality of the bag. Love, love, love the durability of the bag — classy look and just the right size. The embroidery is perfect. Will be ordering more!"

"I received this bag as a gift and I loved it so much, I gifted one to my mother," shared a loyal fan. "I carry mine almost every time I plan to relax poolside or have a beach day. I spot clean it and so far I've had no issues. Makes a stylish tote for your resort or beach days."

One five-star reviewer agreed that it makes a great beach bag: "Bought this for my Hawaii vacation and used it every single day," they explained. "It could hold two beach towels, swimwear, water bottle, sunscreens, random snacks and more. It is very sturdy and fancy too — especially for the price. Best part is it folds back up neatly so doesn't occupy space in the luggage. Loved using it and would buy again to gift to others."

Cons 👎

Some reviewers say the handles were too short to carry this tote comfortably over their shoulders.

"The bag is beautiful and made of quality material. However, the straps are very small to drape over your shoulder, if your build is larger than petite, and there are no attachments for shoulder straps," explained one shopper.

"Love this bag and the quality of it. I just wish the straps were a little bit longer," said another.

One four-star fan added: "The reason I gave four stars is because the handles are too short and I can’t hang the bag on my shoulder. Other than that, the bag is beautiful, sturdy and well-made. I really like it and I'm keeping it. Just wish the handles were longer."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $17 $25 Save $8 See at Amazon

Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Plus, 24 Treatments $50 See at Amazon

Style

Playtex TruSupport Cool Comfort Bra $18 $39 Save $21 See at Amazon

Wiholl V-Neck Petal Sleeve T-Shirt $15 $24 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $8 $16 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon