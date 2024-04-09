Mangia! Giada De Laurentiis uses this $16 olive oil from Amazon on 'almost everything'

Olive oil has tons of health benefits. Experts say it could lower your risk for heart disease, decrease inflammation and possibly even help you live longer. Of course, it also tastes delicious. But what kind of olive oil should you use? Food Network star and Italian clean-cooking queen Giada De Laurentiis told Bon Appetit magazine her favorite pantry staple is Lucini Extra Virgin Olive Oil. A culinary icon's endorsement is impressive enough — but it's affordable and available at Amazon.

In case you think a celebrity chef like De Laurentiis uses only ultra-high-end extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) imported from Italy, think again: Lucini is $16 for a 16.9-ounce bottle. Oh, and it's actually made in Argentina!

EVOO isn't your run-of-the-mill olive oil. It's made from the first cold-pressing of the olives — a time-consuming process — so it's unrefined, as well as purer, tastier, healthier and even lighter in color. It's the holy grail of olive oils and the only type that real-deal, health-conscious foodies would ever use for dripping and drizzling — and, in many cases, cooking.

"There's no such thing as too much olive oil," says Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis. (Getty Images)

Of course, that means EVOO is usually more expensive than other olive oil, but Lucini's price point is totally reasonable for something so frequently used in the kitchen.

De Laurentiis told Bon Appetit that she uses Lucini on "almost everything," including salads and even her morning oatmeal. "There's no such thing as too much olive oil," she said. And since De Laurentiis is Italian, you know she takes her olive oil seriously.

Amazon customers are just as satisfied with the flavor that Lucini delivers. "I went to Italy six years ago and stayed at a vineyard where they make their own organic olive oil. This Lucini olive oil tastes so much like that in Tuscany; it's the only kind I will use," reported one five-star reviewer.

Some argue that EVOO shouldn't be used for cooking — only dressing and garnishing — but De Laurentiis proudly cooks with it, as does her (very opinionated) fellow famous chef Gordon Ramsay. Even the Culinary Institute of America recommends cooking with EVOO.

And then there are all the little-known foods and dishes you can garnish with EVOO. Nope, it's not just salads — you can pour it on ice cream, drizzle it on cheese and even sprinkle it on a fruit salad.

Amazon shoppers love Lucini's myriad uses, but mostly they love the price. "Love a real olive oil that doesn't break the bank but gets the flavor job done," wrote a satisfied foodie.

Another buyer explained why De Laurentiis may opt to use an Argentinian EVOO instead of one from her motherland. "Lucini is one of a few medium-priced EVOOs that limit the acidity level to 0.05%, which is the mark of a high-quality EVOO in Italy," they said. "Having experienced taste-testing of high-quality EVOO in Italy, this is excellent quality. I use it for everyday cooking as well as for salad dressing and tossed with pasta."

"Caught this on sale and while still fresh," said a final fan. "Totally delicious in salad dressing. A little meek in hummus and baba ghanoush, but no harm done."

