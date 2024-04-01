Israel ends 2-week siege on Gaza hospital: 'Targeted operation' or 'crime against humanity'?

The Israeli military announced completion of its controversial "targeted operation" at Shifa Hospital in Gaza on Monday after killing 200 militants and arresting 500 others during a weeks-long siege that drew outcries from hospital officials and global leaders.

The military said the operation was carried out as a result of "preliminary and accurate" intelligence indicating Hamas militants were using the sprawling campus and its environs as a command-and-control center and a military headquarters.

"The forces located many weapons (and) intelligence documents throughout the hospital, encountered terrorists in face-to-face battles and fought battles while preventing harm to the medical staff and patients," the military said in a statement, adding that Israeli forces will "continue to operate in the north of the Gaza Strip and wherever terrorism rears its head."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, posted a photo of a battered hospital building on Twitter with the words "I repeat: hospitals must be respected and protected; they must not be used as battlefields."

The Hamas-run Gaza media office said Israeli forces killed 400 Palestinians around Shifa, including a female physician and her son, also a physician, and left the hospital in ruins.

"The occupation destroyed and burnt all buildings inside Al Shifa Medical Complex," said Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the media office. "They bulldozed the courtyards, burying dozens of bodies of martyrs in the rubble, turning the place into a mass graveyard. This is a crime against humanity."

Pope Francis urges truce: Calls for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

Palestinians inspect the damage at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital after the Israeli military withdrew from the complex housing the hospital on April 1, 2024.

Developments:

∎ Mohammad Reza Zahedi, as top commander with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, was killed when Israeli warplanes struck the Iranian consulate in Damascus on Monday, and a Lebanese security source told Reuters.

∎A sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been arrested on suspicion of contact with militant operatives and supporting acts of terror, multiple Israeli news agencies reported Monday. Police said Sabah Abdel Salam Haniyeh, an Israeli citizen, was taken into custody in the town of Tel Sheva. Police told i24 News that documents and electronic devices found during a raid on her home linked her to “serious security offenses.”

∎ Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said senior Hamas militants arrested by Israel's armed forces in recent days "made it clear that the organization is disintegrating from within." He said senior militants are turning themselves in and providing information helpful to the Israeli military.

Michigan congressman on video: Appears to call for nuclear bombs to be dropped on Gaza

US, Israeli officials to meet on Rafah invasion plans

Senior U.S. and Israeli officials planned a virtual meeting Monday to discuss alternative proposals to an Israeli military invasion of Rafah. President Joe Biden has repeatedly urged Israel to alter its plans for a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city that is packed with residents and refugees from other parts of the war-torn enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been equally adamant in saying there is no there is no other way to eliminate Hamas.

Netanyahu canceled a planned visit to Washington last week by a senior Israeli delegation after the Biden administration allowed passage of a Gaza cease-fire resolution at the U.N. Days later, however, Israel asked the White House for the high-level meeting on military plans for Rafah.

Contributing: Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel war updates: Military wraps up 2-week siege on Gaza hospital