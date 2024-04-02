Iranian Ayatollah Khamenei threatens Israel after strike on Damascus

A photo released by the official Syrian Arab news agency (SANA) on 01 April shows people gathering around an Iranian diplomatic destroyed building after a suspected Israeli airstrike. -/SANA/dpa

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has threatened Israel with retaliation after two Iranian generals were killed in a suspected Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus.

"The malicious regime will be punished by our brave men," he said on Tuesday in a statement a day after the strike.

"We will make sure that they repent for this and similar crimes, God willing," he said.

His comments came after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had already strongly condemned the attack and threatened to respond.

A photo released by the official Syrian Arab news agency (SANA) on 01 April shows people gathering around an Iranian diplomatic destroyed building after a suspected Israeli airstrike. -/SANA/dpa