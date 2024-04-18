Iran may reconsider its 'nuclear doctrine' if Israel retaliates, senior commander says

Iran could review its peaceful “nuclear doctrine” if Israeli retaliates against Tehran for its weekend missile and drone attack on Israeli targets, a senior commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Thursday.

Tehran has repeatedly claimed its nuclear program was for civilian purposes. Israel has accused Iran of attempting to obtain nuclear strike capability and has long pledged not to allow that to happen.

“The threats of the Zionist regime (Israel) against Iran's nuclear facilities make it possible to review our nuclear doctrine and deviate from our previous considerations," Ahmad Haghtalab, the IRGC commander in charge of nuclear security, told Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Haghtalab also warned that if Israel targets Iranian nuclear sites "we will surely and categorically reciprocate with advanced missiles against their own nuclear sites."

Tehran's retaliatory attack came less than two weeks after an airstrike linked to Israel destroyed Iran's consulate in Damascus, killing several high-ranking Iranian military officers.

Developments:

∎ The European Council said new sanctions would be imposed on Iran’s drone and missile programs as punishment for the weekend’s attack on Israel.

∎ The U.S. and Israel will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday about Israeli's planned military operation in Rafah, Reuters reported, citing a U.S. official it did not name. The U.S. and most of the world has been urging Isrel to drop plans for an invasion of the southern Gaza city that has been ovewhelmed by Palestinians fleeing fighting elsewhere in the enclave.

∎ Two-thirds of Gaza residences have been destroyed or damaged since the war began in October, UNICEF reported.

∎ A special State Department panel recommended months ago that Secretary of State Antony Blinken disqualify multiple Israeli military and police units from receiving U.S. aid after reviewing allegations of serious human rights abuses. ProPublica reported. Blinken has thus far not acted on the recommendations.

Palestinians sit on the back of a carriage next to a damaged building in the city of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on April 18, 2024.

Iran says US was told it would not be targeted

Tehran, before launching retaliatory strikes at Israeli targets last weekend, notified U.S. officials that American military bases and interests in the region would not be targeted unless Washington aided in Israeli attacks on Iranian interests, a top Iranian official said Thursday. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby has said the United States did exchange messages with Iran but has dismissed as "ridiculous" claims that U.S. officials were informed of Iran's timeframe or targets.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the Islamic Republican News Agency the messages were exchanged through the Swiss Embassy which represents U.S. interests in Iran in order to prevent the escalation of tensions. Iran had exercised restraint "considering the regional conditions" but repeatedly asked the U.N. secretary-general and Security Council to fulfill their duties and confront the Israel actions. Tehran then decided to initiate the strikes on Israeli targets.

Israel said 99% of the approximately 350 "suicide drones, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and rockets" launched from Iran, Iraq, Yemen, and Hezbollah in Lebanon were intercepted.

Contributing: Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israeli war updates: Iran threatens to review its nuclear doctrine