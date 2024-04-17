Israel says it will make its 'own decisions' on how to retaliate against Iran: Live updates

Western leaders have announced plans to impose new sanctions against Iran following the country's first direct attack on Israel in decades with hopes to both penalize Iran and limit the force and scope of Israel's retaliation as fears grow over a wider regional conflict.

The United States and the European Union on Tuesday said they were considering a fresh round of sanctions against Iran, including those targeting the country's missile and drone program. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said he anticipates additional allies to announce sanctions in the coming days.

During a visit to Israel, British Foreign Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday that while Israel has clearly decided to retaliate against Iran, he and other diplomatic leaders hope Israel shows restraint in its action. He added that, through sanctions, Iran "needs to be given an unequivocal message" by the G7, an intergovernmental forum including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S.

"It's clear the Israelis are making a decision to act," Cameron said in Jerusalem. "We hope they do so in a way that does as little to escalate this as possible."

After meeting with Cameron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he appreciates the visits to Jerusalem by the foreign minsters of Germany and Britain, but said that Israel will decide how it's going to respond to the Iranian attack.

"I want to make it clear - we will make our own decisions, and the State of Israel will do everything necessary to defend itself," said a statement released by the prime minister's office.

Iran launched hundreds of missile and drones toward Israel on Saturday over a suspected Israeli airstrike on its embassy compound in Syria on April 1 that killed seven Iranian military officers. Damage was limited as a U.S.-led coalition of warplanes and naval assets helped intercept the more than 300 missiles and drones fired by Iran. Israel says 99% of the missiles and drones were intercepted.

Developments:

◾ More than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between combatant and civilian deaths. More than 76,000 Palestinians have been injured and thousands more are missing, the Health Ministry said. The Israel-Hamas war began Oct. 7, when Hamas militants brutally attacked Israeli border communities, killing 1,200 people and taking 253 hostages.

◾ U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said she does not believe a resolution recommending the Palestinian Authority become a full U.N. member would help efforts for a two-state solution. The 15-member U.N. Security Council is expected vote as early as Thursday on such a resolution, Reuters reported.

◾ The Israeli military said it fired a projectile at the launch site identified as the source of incoming fire from Lebanon on Wednesday morning. Forces also struck a Hezbollah military compound in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said in a statement. Israel and Hezbollah have been involved in cross-border exchanges since the start of the war in Gaza.

People walk amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis, on the southern Gaza Strip on April 16, 2024, as fighting continues between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Cease-fire talks are at a 'delicate phase' Qatari PM says

The ongoing cease-fire and hostage negotiations are at a "delicate phase" as mediators continue monthslong back-and-forths to strike an agreement, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Wednesday.

"We are trying as much as possible to address this stumbling block," he said of the negotiations being mediated by Qatar and Egypt, according to Reuters.

On Tuesday, Hamas cut down the number of hostages it would be willing to hand over during the first phase of a cease-fire from 40 to less than 20. Last week Israel asked about 40 female, elderly and sick hostages it says were being held captive in Gaza. Hamas said it could not locate many of them and offered fewer than 20 hostages in the latest counterproposal, CNN reported.

Israel had asked for the release of the 40 captives in exchange for the release of 150,000 displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza without security checks – a proposal made by the U.S.

Contributing: Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel war updates: Sanctions for Iran, Israel weighs retaliation