Iowa DNR director asked to take action after fertilizer spill that killed 750,000 fish

NEW Cooperative reported in March that a valve that had been open all weekend long released 265,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen into the East Nishnabotna River. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the spill killed 750,000 fish

More than 60 Iowans have signed a letter to the state’s environmental chief asking her to investigate a massive nitrogen fertilizer spill in March that killed about 750,000 fish for 50 miles along the Nishnabotna and East Nishnabotna rivers.

"We formally request you investigate this incident of water pollution to determine the cause and identify who was responsible," Neil Hamilton, a Drake University law professor emeritus, wrote to in the letter to Kayla Lyon, Iowa Department of Natural Resources director.

Sixty-two other Iowa residents, including former gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell and former Iowa Lt. Gov. Sally Pederson, joined Hamilton in signing the letter. It asks that Lyon “pursue all available remedies,” including civil and criminal action through the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, if needed.

The letter also asks Lyon to work with the Iowa Department of Agriculture to examine policies for storage of agricultural fertilizers to determine whether Iowa has “gaps or inadequacies in the rules or their enforcement.”

"The extent of this pollution event is unprecedented and requires the attention of all Iowans," wrote Hamilton, former director of the Drake Agricultural Law Center.

'Counting dead fish is inadequate,' letter to DNR director says

The Iowa DNR already has been investigating NEW Cooperative’s March 11 report that 265,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen fertilizer ran from a valve left open over a weekend at its Red Oak location, reaching a drainage ditch that fed into the East Nishnabotna River.

The spill flowed downstream to the main body of the Nishnabotna River, crossing into Missouri and reaching the Missouri River, killing most of the fish along the way.

Often, agricultural spills result in a $10,000 administrative fine and restitution for each fish killed. But referring enforcement to the attorney general’s office would allow the state to pursue larger fines.

“Counting dead fish is inadequate to measure and truly understand the magnitude of this unfortunate and preventable disaster,” Hamilton wrote.

More: Eastern Iowa farmer accused of leaving fertilizer spill in Burlington

The Iowa DNR declined to comment on the letter, dated Monday. The agency said it expects enforcement action to be determined by mid-May.

NEW Cooperative said the Fort Dodge-based business has worked with state regulators and others on the cleanup.

"We are deeply disappointed in what has happened, as NEW Cooperative has a strong environmental record, and it is also the first time in the company’s 50-year history that our emergency environmental response procedures have needed to be activated," the company said in an email. "NEW Cooperative was founded by local farmers with roots in these communities, which furthers our resolve to work to cleanup and mitigate this issue."

Hamilton and the others joining his letter ask the state to require corrective action “so the potential for another incident like this is eliminated.”

NEW Cooperative reported in March that a valve that had been open over the weekend released 265,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen into the East Nishnabotna River. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the spill killed 750,000 fish.

“This just as easily could have happened on the Raccoon, Des Moines or Cedar rivers,” which supply drinking water in the Des Moines and Cedar Rapids metros, Hamilton told the Des Moines Register Friday. “What would Des Moines Water Works have done?”

The central Iowa utility already struggles with high nitrate levels in the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers, running a costly-to-operate nitrate removal system when needed to keep meet federal drinking water standards.

At the time of the spill, the state environmental agency warned residents along the Nishnabotna to test their wells for high nitrate levels, which can be dangerous for infants, and warned people and livestock owners to avoid the water.

The agency said that due to low water levels caused by a prolonged drought, the “concentration of the liquid nitrogen fertilizer is higher than during normal stream flows, causing concern for all animals due to high nitrate and urea levels.”

Hamilton said the nitrogen spill may have dissipated, but it’s unclear “what the residual effects are,” and how it's affected animals that rely on the river for their food.

Area where leak occurred didn't have permanent, protective berm

Co-op workers discovered the spill around 5:30 a.m. March 11, and built berms to contain it, as well as applying lime to soak up the fertilizer. The Iowa DNR said it expected that NEW Cooperative would need longer than 30 days to file its final report on its cleanup efforts, which was due at the end of April.

There was a permanent berm around the tank that contained the fertilizer, but the open valve was in a loading area that lacked such protection, the DNR has said.

NEW Cooperative said Friday it "wants all communities where we have operations to know we are dedicated to safety and being good environmental stewards." The cooperative said it's "having discussions with residents of southwest Iowa" about the company's response to the spill.

Donnelle Eller covers agriculture, the environment and energy for the Register. Reach her at deller@registermedia.com or 515-284-8457.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa DNR must act after Red Oak fertilizer spill, Iowans say in letter