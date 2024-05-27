We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
'A fantastic little TV': Grab this 24-inch Fire TV for a wild $65— plus other incredible Memorial Day deals
You were wise to pop online today to scout the best Memorial Day sales — there are plenty — but we want to help you knock out your shopping quickly so you can get ready and head on over to Aunt Sally's. We've done the legwork and narrowed down the best deals worth shopping now, including tech, home, kitchen, garden, beauty and style picks. Today, you do not want to miss this 24-inch Insignia Fire TV for $65 — that's on par with the lowest price ever! Clean up with this Dyson V8 cordless vac deal (a wild $140 off) and revamp your cookware with a deep discount on this coveted All-Clad stainless steel set (nearly 55% off!). Plus, items to help you look your best for less, like a $10 night cream containing the secret ingredient Salma Hayek swears by and this breezy maxi dress for over 65% off ($30). Keep scrolling and get your spring shopping on!
Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV$65$90Save $25
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum$280$420Save $140
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$38$59Save $21 with coupon
Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Pool Float$11$15Save $4
Frigidaire Retro Bullet Ice Maker$59$119Save $60
All-Clad D3 Stainless Everyday 10-Piece Cookware Set$650$1,405Save $755
Del Indio Papago Night Skin Cream with Tepezcohuite$10$14Save $4
Lovestitch Maxi Dress$30$88Save $58
Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Brushless Push Lawn Mower$249$298Save $49
Room Essentials Zero Gravity Lounger$49$70Save $21
A smart TV for $65? That's a no-brainer. More than 15,000 five-star fans have popped this little guy into their bedroom, kitchen, guest room, home office or other small space. As a Fire TV, it grants access to loads of apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, et al) and lets you stream more TV episodes and movies than you could watch in a lifetime. No wonder it's so popular.
One savvy shopper who "needed something small and cheap to put next to the bed" was pleasantly surprised by the quality of this TV: "I didn't expect much, I really didn't. But as it turns out, the sound is amazing. The picture looks like a 1,080-resolution picture. And the Fire TV interface is responsive and full-featured ... so many ports ... The remote control is responsive and easy to hold and use. The best part is you can use the Fire TV app with this TV as a remote control. Seriously! For $65! And the sound is so good...! Had zero buffering issues ... worked better than Apple TV and Philo combined."
"Great for small spaces," wrote a fan. "I bought this for my kitchen area. It was easy to set up, I didn’t even need the instructions. It integrated into my Alexa app without any problems. ... I use the remote app on my phone more than the remote included with the TV."
A third raved: "This is a fantastic little TV. ... It has honestly blown me out of the water. Setup is a snap, the smart TV functions and streaming features work flawlessly, and the picture is terrific."
This slim, cordless Dyson V8 Origin+ leaves bulky, corded vacs in the dust. It easily zips through the house, cleaning floors, stairs, upholstery and even elevated surfaces such as curtains and ceiling fans — just pop attachments on an off as needed. It weighs just 5.8 pounds, features a HEPA filter, runs for up to 40 minutes per charge and detangles hair automatically so you don't have to mess with the roller. The wall-mounted docking station keeps it tucked away yet always ready for action.
"Dog hair gone!" wrote one fan. "Oh my gosh, my house is clean! I used to have to vacuum and use this rake/broom thing to remove dog hair. Not anymore! I appreciate that it picks up all the dog hair and I don't have to worry about the hair getting tangled on the vacuum head. Never did I think a vacuum would make me this happy!"
Another peppered their review with hug emojis and said: "Designed and engineered very well. Easy mount, charges fully in no time, and when it's fully charged the light stops blinking. To empty the bin is such a pleasure compared to my old one."
When 85,100-plus smiling reviewers rave about an electric toothbrush and turn it into a No. 1 bestseller, you can bet it's a good one. The simple but powerful AquaSonic offers four cleaning modes and buzzy timer reminders. And it couldn't be more travel-friendly: It's slim, lightweight, battery-operated and includes a case and eight heads.
This "absolutely thrilled" fan listed six major pluses to this brush. Here's one: "Whitening power: The 40,000 vibrations per minute electric motor is like a mini dental spa in my bathroom. My teeth have never felt cleaner! The ultra-fine bristles gently polish away stains, leaving my smile noticeably brighter."
Like a fairytale prince carrying a damsel, this No. 1 bestselling pool partner holds you gently. The two buoyant ends serve as his supportive arms, while the mesh center quietly skims your body underwater. Other positions include placing the inflatables under your arms as if you're seated on a throne or in front of you so you may drift behind, or mount it saddle-style like you're riding a majestic horse. The people have spoken: 42,300+ shoppers have bestowed it with a perfect five-star rating — and you can get it royally on sale for just $11.
One impressed reviewer wrote, "I got this float recently for a trip to the Caribbean. It's lightweight and packs small in a suitcase, but was a huge benefit in the pool! It's very comfortable. ... Once inflated, it held the air all week through daily use and was fairly straightforward to deflate. Highly recommend!"
When hosting a cocktail hour or a backyard hang, sending your guests on an ice run is uncouth. And those two half-frozen trays in your freezer are no help either. This sleek, bestselling ice maker from Frigidaire can supply up to 26 lbs of bullet-shaped ice cubes (large or small) in 24 hours — and it's 50% off. Cheers to that!
"Nice little ice maker," wrote one happy shopper. "Easy to install: Take out of box, remove plastic, plug in, add water, turn on. Simple! Reservoir holds about 16-18 oz water (produces almost three buckets of bullet ice. Machine light tells you when to empty ice into your freezer and when to add more water. Will make continuous batches as you need."
Get ready for serious searing, stir-frying and sauce-making because iconic cookware brand All-Clad is having a massive Memorial Day sale. Topping our must-get list: This 10-piece stainless steel set that's nearly 55% off! Stainless steel is oft hailed as one of the safest cookware materials to use because it is nonporous, uncoated and very hygienic, plus you can use them with high heat! With this deal you'll get two skillets (8.5-inch 10.5-inch), two sauce pans (1.5-quart and 3-quart) with lids, a 3-quart sauté pan with lid, a 6-quart stockpot with lid and a limited lifetime warranty.
"This cookware set has completely transformed my cooking and cleaning routine," wrote a rave reviewer. "One of my initial concerns was how well these stainless steel pots and pans would perform without a nonstick coating, but I was pleasantly surprised. The even heat distribution and precise temperature control of this set have elevated my cooking game. From searing meats to sautéing delicate vegetables, these pans deliver outstanding results every time. Plus, the curved edges are a game-changer when it comes to pouring sauce without any messy drips. What truly amazed me, though, is the ease of cleaning. ... A quick soak and a gentle scrub, and these pots and pans are as good as new."
When someone as stunning and ageless as actress Salma Hayek shares a beauty tip, our ears perk up. Turns out, this $10 night cream contains her secret weapon skin care ingredient: Tepezcohuite. The bark and leaves of the Tepezcohuite tree (often referred to as the "Mexican skin tree") have long been used in traditional medicine, and the ingredient is the star of this face and body cream, along with vitamins A and E. We haven't seen the price drop this low in over a year!
One of some 4,000 five-star fans reported: "This cream is the best thing I’ve purchased in facial cream in 20 years. It is thick and a bit gritty, goes on really smooth. ... I have horrible rosacea and my skin is very sensitive but this lotion works wonders. My skin is softer, more even in tone. For the price, it can't be beat."
A gauze maxi dress with pockets is always a "yes" this time of year. When it's marked down to $30 or less in a rainbow of colors, that "YES!" grows even louder. The V-back is elegant (and cooling) and the adjustable spaghetti straps ensure that the dress drapes well on your body.
"I found it so slimming and great for a coverup or casual summer dress," wrote a fan, who advised sizing down.
"Elegant and comfortable in soft ... gauzy fabric," added another. "Great by itself ... or worn like a jumper with a thin white tee underneath. I love it!"
No more excuses for a half-mowed lawn. This Greenworks 40V brushless mower is powerful with double torque, so you won't putter out. And should the battery putter out (as batteries do), there's a backup waiting in the wings. Plus, you can choose between rear bagging, mulching and side discharge. Brilliant!
One impressed fan wrote: "No oil to check/change. No gas to spill or to burn. Plenty of power approximately 30 minutes of mowing time per charge."
Can a single chair disappear all your worries? Let's just say therapists would be wise to scoop up this zero-gravity chair while it's under $50. You should too! It's ergonomic, weather-resistant and also on sale in black. Grab one (or three) for your backyard haven and call us in the morning.
"These chairs are extremely comfortable, great quality and easy to carry," said one five-star shopper. "We had family over this weekend and used them for the first time. Multiple people said they could fall asleep on them. I am 38 weeks pregnant and these are an absolute dream. Such a great buy, we’ll be getting a couple more soon!"
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.