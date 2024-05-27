'A fantastic little TV': Grab this 24-inch Fire TV for a wild $65— plus other incredible Memorial Day deals

A smart TV for $65? That's a no-brainer. More than 15,000 five-star fans have popped this little guy into their bedroom, kitchen, guest room, home office or other small space. As a Fire TV, it grants access to loads of apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, et al) and lets you stream more TV episodes and movies than you could watch in a lifetime. No wonder it's so popular.

One savvy shopper who "needed something small and cheap to put next to the bed" was pleasantly surprised by the quality of this TV: "I didn't expect much, I really didn't. But as it turns out, the sound is amazing. The picture looks like a 1,080-resolution picture. And the Fire TV interface is responsive and full-featured ... so many ports ... The remote control is responsive and easy to hold and use. The best part is you can use the Fire TV app with this TV as a remote control. Seriously! For $65! And the sound is so good...! Had zero buffering issues ... worked better than Apple TV and Philo combined."

"Great for small spaces," wrote a fan. "I bought this for my kitchen area. It was easy to set up, I didn’t even need the instructions. It integrated into my Alexa app without any problems. ... I use the remote app on my phone more than the remote included with the TV."

A third raved: "This is a fantastic little TV. ... It has honestly blown me out of the water. Setup is a snap, the smart TV functions and streaming features work flawlessly, and the picture is terrific."

