Over 64,000 shoppers swear by these bestselling high-waisted leggings — on sale for just $15 this Memorial Day

You might not know the name Satina, but this under-the-radar label makes some of Amazon’s top-selling leggings. Made with polyester and spandex, they're soft, they have the right amount of stretch and they're easy to care for. Right now, you can get a pair of these No. 1 bestsellers for as low as $15 — or get the version with pockets for $16 a pop for Memorial Day.

Why is it a good deal?

Compared to premium spandex from brands like Lululemon, for which you can pay upwards of $98, this pair is a major steal. Right now, the very same Satina High-Waisted Leggings that have climbed to the top of the Amazon charts are only $15 for the option without pockets; $16 for the full-length leggings with pockets.

Why do I need this?

Leggings are a wardrobe stable for just about everyone. Who can argue with the comfort of stretchy pants that move with you? They've kind of leap-frogged jeans as go-to pants, but leggings need to be replaced every once in a while. These particular leggings are designed to fit everyone (they're available in "one size" and "one size plus"), so most of your energy will go toward picking out a color. Grab them in classic black, stylish colors like burgundy and mauve, or choose from winter prints including snowflakes and plaid.

These luscious, opaque leggings are warm and soft — and available in a ton of colors for as little as $16 with pockets, $15 without. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Made of a soft, buttery fabric that's thick and opaque, Satina High-Waisted Leggings fit and flatter all sorts of body types, according to reviewers. They also have over 64,000 perfect five-star ratings.

"I am so happy with my leggings," wrote one five-star reviewer. "As soon as I tried them on, I kept them on the whole day. Comfort was especially important to me, and a fabric to work out in and wear indoors and outdoors during hot days was a priority. These leggings have surpassed my expectations."

"Comfy and slimming," raved another fan. "I love the leggings with pockets. The fit is great, the fabric is very soft and, if laundered on gentle, will survive many washes."

"I was extremely skeptical of these leggings," raved a five-star fan. "As a plus-size woman, I was so discouraged by one size fits all. Never in my life has such a concept worked in my favor. However, after reading reviews and seeing the price, I committed. Well, I am so glad I did!"

"I bought these for a spartan race because I needed high-waisted pants that I could easily move in and that would stay in place," said a final reviewer. "Well, I could move easily in them when it came to crawling under barbed wire, but I had to pull them up several times during walking/running."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

