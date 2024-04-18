Inside Florida Politics: DeSantis viewed more favorably than Trump in Florida

A new poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis has a higher favorability rating, including among Republicans, than Donald Trump in Florida after their contentious presidential primary contest. Journalists Antonio Fins, Zac Anderson and John Kennedy discuss DeSantis's standing in Florida, Trump leading President Joe Biden in the state and the uncertainty surrounding ballot measures on abortion and marijuana.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Inside Florida Politics: DeSantis viewed more favorably than Trump