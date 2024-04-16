Indiana County man wanted by state police for violations of PFA, assault, burglary

A Clymer man is wanted by state police on five arrest warrants in Indiana County.

Randy Wilson Bertuzzi, 44, is wanted for three violations of a protection from abuse order, an assault on March 22 and a burglary on March 27, state police say.

Bertuzzi is charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, misdemeanor counts of simple assault, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles and summary counts of criminal mischief and harassment.

He is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 180 pounds, and bald with hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

