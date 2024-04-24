Illinois man killed in I-65 crash

A Long Grove, Illinois man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 65.

Inkwon Seol, 44, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries due to the crash, according to a release from the Lake County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead around 3:38 p.m. at the St. Mary Medical Center emergency room in Hobart.

Indiana State Police troopers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound just south of the ramp to I-80/94, according to an ISP news release. Preliminary investigation shows that a Chevrolet HHR was traveling north in the right lane of I-65 when the driver failed to slow as traffic was backing up and rear-ended a 2010 Hyundai Elantra, which was driven by Seol. As a result, the impact caused the Elantra to travel into the path of a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup, which struck the Elantra on the driver’s side, the release stated.

The crash caused traffic to back up along I-65 for several hours due to its severity and the subsequent investigation and crash reconstruction.

While troopers were investigating this crash, a pursuit also occurred within the backup, the ISP stated. That pursuit ended near the site of the crash, and a suspect was apprehended. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department was the agency dealing with the pursuit, but further details were not available by press time, according to a spokesperson.