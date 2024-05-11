Hot Springs family plead for missing daughter’s return for Mother’s Day

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – With every knock, step, and flyer, Amy Rose hopes her Mother’s Day wish will come true, her daughter Annabel who has been missing for 4 days, will come home safe.

“What do mamas do? They help and they love, and I love my daughter and I’m helping her,” Rose said.

Annabel Rose was last seen Monday night around 9:30 p.m. in Hot Springs. She is 15 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, and has her dog, Sissy, with her.

The family believes she may be with someone she met online. Isabella Rose, Annabel’s sister, said the entire family loves her so much.

“We miss her so much and we are not leaving until she comes home,” Rose stated.

Family of missing Hot Springs teen pleads for help finding their daughter

Hand in hand a search party scours the area of Belmont Terrace, Prospect, and West Grand Avenue in Hot Springs. That’s the general location of where Annabel was last seen.

Taking flyers to doors and looking for surveillance cameras, leaving no stone unturned, hoping for a lead.

Jessica Ellis whose son, Amir, was missing for months in Hot Springs and was later found dead knows the pain of having a missing child all too well.

“I know what it feels like to have them missing, and I also know what it feels like to not get them back how you want,” Ellis said.

Arkansas State Police searching for Hot Springs 15-year-old reported missing

Ellis joined in the search, hoping to now share hope and faith with Annabel’s family.

“There’s never a time moving forward I see or hear about a mother going through what I went through and not try to help,” Ellis said.

Wearing a shirt Annabel tie dyed, Rose pleads for any information.

“We’re well past 48 hours, we’re near the 100-hour mark, she could be anywhere,” Rose said.

The family also says she might be wearing a backwards cap and a camo hoodie.

Police haven’t confirmed that she’s with someone she met online but said they’re working hard to find her.

If you have any information, please contact the Hot Springs Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.