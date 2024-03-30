Hostage-taker in Dutch city frees four hostages and gives himself up

Police tape cordons off the area around the "Petticoat" cafe while evidence is secured inside the building. In a hostage-taking that ended without bloodshed, four people were threatened with knives by a perpetrator known to the police. Christoph Reichwein/dpa

Dutch police terminated a hostage-taking lasting several hours in a café in the central city of Ede on Saturday, arresting a knife-wielding man and releasing his four hostages.

The man gave himself up on Saturday afternoon and was arrested. Video clips showed him emerging with his face covered and his hands up to be led away by police. Prosecutors said he had a previous criminal record.

His four hostages, employees of the café, were released unharmed after being held since before dawn. Referring to earlier reports that the man might have had explosives in a rucksack, police said no explosives had been found. Prosecutors in the province of Gelderland had said earlier that he did have a rucksack.

Police deployed in force to cordon off the Petticoat Café in the city where the hostage-taking took place, with heavily armed officers in protective gear surrounding the area. Emergency services were also deployed, and 150 homes were evacuated in response to fears of explosives.

Details remained unclear for hours, with uncertainty over the number of hostages. Prosecutors said there was no direct link between the hostage-taker and his hostages, three of whom were released shortly before midday. The fourth was released shortly afterwards.

Gelderland police posted on X, formerly Twitter, that there was no indication of a terrorist motive. It remained unclear whether police had made contact with the hostage-taker during the siege.

Local Mayor René Verhulst said emotions had run high during the morning. "This affected a lot of people, mainly those held hostage for hours, but also their families, the businesspeople and the residents who had to leave their homes," he said.

He called on those who had taken film or photos of the incident not to share them. "The hostages who are now free have a right to peace and privacy," he posted on the municipality website while the hostage-taking was still proceeding.

