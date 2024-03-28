Home destroyed in Bordeaux house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews responded to a house fire in the Bordeaux neighborhood of Nashville early Thursday morning.

The fire began around 4:30 a.m. on Cliff Drive off Clarksville Pike.

Neighbors said the property was under construction for two residences, both of which were destroyed.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

