Holton home searched amid probe into death and disappearance of female Russian immigrants

Law enforcement officers searched a Holton home Tuesday as part of their investigation into the 2006 Holton death of one female Russian immigrant and the 2000 disappearance from Jackson County of another, said Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Holton Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed Tuesday's search at a residence in the 400 block of E. 6th, Morse said.

The search stemmed from a probe into the disappearance of Yulia Shevtensko Larrison and the 2006 death of Elena Kristova Larrison, also a Russian immigrant, Morse said. Larrison's death in Holton was reported as an accident.

"At this time, no arrests have been made and no further information will be released," he said.

Information wasn't being released regarding whether the Larrisons were related to each other.

Here's what we know

The Holton Police Department investigated the cases involved before the Jackson County Sheriff's Office reopened investigations into both in 2019, Morse said.

Yulia Larrison has been missing since July 6, 2000, from Jackson County, said the website of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

She was 27 years old at the time of her disappearance, it said.

Yulia Larrison was a white woman who stood 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighed 145 pounds and had hazel eyes and blonde or strawberry hair, the KBI website said.

