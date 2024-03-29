Historic Preservation Commission vote saves Holy Cross church from demolition for now

The Church of the Holy Cross and its buildings constitute a historic area and the entire complex should be adopted in the city's preservation plan, the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission decided unanimously earlier this week. The decision made Wednesday puts on hold plans by the Archdiocese to demolish at least some of the buildings.

The Church of the Holy Cross is at 1401 East Ohio St.

Nearly a week ago Father Jeffrey Dufresne of St. Philip Neri Parish sent out a letter to the Holy Cross Neighborhood Association announcing plans to remove the church building and its rectory "to make the land available for the benefit of the community under future ownership." The letter also said that the school building and gymnasium would remain. Now, however, the city's Metropolitan Development Commisssion will hear the case before any plans are finalized.

Earlier this month, the neighborhood association posted an online petition to save the former church complex from demolition. Jen Higginbotham, the association’s president, said now the church may be saved.

“We were disheartened,” she said. “We had met with Father Dufresne briefly. Now that communication has opened up, we’re just hoping to continue to talk to them.”

The parish closed in 2014, according to the website of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, and later merged with St. Philip Neri Parish. Holy Cross School, which was more than 100 years old, closed at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

“We’re hoping that this means that the building will remain and that a proposal will come forth to continue using the buildings,” Higginbotham said.

Indiana Landmarks, a local nonprofit which advocates the preservation of historic sites throughout the state, has been monitoring the Holy Cross situation. Mark Dollase, vice-president of Preservation Services at Indiana Landmarks, said that community support was vital to Wednesday's votes.

“What was incredible was the outpouring of support from the neighborhood,” Dollase said. “To me, it’s sort of democracy at its best.”

The next step consists of mapping out a strategy for the buildings' futures, Dollase said. Indiana Landmarks support the staff recommendations of the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission and hope that the Metropolitan Development Commission approves them, Dollase said.

The Metropolitan Development Commission will next decide if the Church of the Holy Cross and its buildings will be adopted into its historic preservation plan.

What is the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission?

Established in 1967, the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission is responsible for identifying and restoring historic areas in Indianapolis.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Historic Preservation Commision halts Holy Cross complex demolition