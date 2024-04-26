Here's what to know about weekend freeway closures through Phoenix metro

Several freeway closures and lane restrictions set throughout the Phoenix metro area will require commuters to pay special attention when they hit the road this weekend.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced starting Friday night portions of the eastbound U.S. 60 and southbound Loop 101 will be closed until early Monday morning for construction work. The U.S. 60 closure is part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Project.

Major street and freeway ramp closures throughout the Valley can make detours a bit more difficult for drivers over the weekend and until the early morning hours on Monday.

Here's what drivers should know about the freeway restrictions.

Ready for a road trip? These are the 10 most scenic drives in the US

U.S. 60 set for weekend closure

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday, the eastbound U.S. 60 is scheduled to be closed between Interstate 10 and Mill Avenue.

The eastbound lanes of the I-10, just before drivers arrive at the closures, are set to be narrowed to three lanes between 40th Street and Baseline Road, according to ADOT.

ADOT added that all the freeway ramps from I-10 to eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed, in addition to the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street and the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road.

As a detour, ADOT suggests drivers consider taking Loop 202 in Chandler to northbound Loop 101 to bypass the closure entirely.

ADOT said the closures were set for the ongoing work on the Broadway Curve Project which reached a halfway mark late last year.

Loop 101 to be closed in Tempe

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, the southbound Loop 101 is scheduled to be closed between U.S. 60 and Guadalupe Road.

Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at University Drive and both U.S. 60 ramps are set to be closed as a result of the road work, according to ADOT.

ADOT suggested drivers exit ahead of the closures using the Price frontage roads and then use Dobson Road and McClintock Drive as alternative southbound routes.

32nd Street closed in both directions in Phoenix

Both directions of 32nd Street between the I-10 and Elwood Street near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport are scheduled to be closed for ramp construction from 8 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street is set to be closed during the same time.

ADOT suggested drivers use 24th or 40th streets as detours for the closures.

The agency added that those drivers trying to avoid the closure should note the westbound I-10 lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street will be narrowed to two lanes from 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Northbound Loop 101 exit slated to close Monday

ADOT announced that Loop 101's next northbound off-ramp at Cactus Road is scheduled to be closed for 60 days starting Monday as part of a freeway widening project.

Detours include exiting northbound Loop 101 at Shea Boulevard and then using northbound 92nd Street or Hayden Road to Cactus Road.

The northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard also remains closed until mid-June.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix road closures: Loop 101, US 60 to see restrictions