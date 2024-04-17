2 major Loop 101 freeway ramps closed in Scottsdale. Here's what drivers should know

Two major Loop 101 ramps will be closed in Scottsdale through much of April and May for freeway widening, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

As of Monday, ADOT closed the Shea Boulevard northbound on-ramp for 60 days due to ongoing reconstruction work.

ADOT later announced that Loop 101's next northbound off-ramp, Cactus Road, would be closed starting April 29, also for 60 days.

ADOT said commuters should expect delays when navigating detours on Hayden Road or 92nd Street to bypass the closures and reenter Loop 101 at the Cactus Road on-ramp.

The southbound Loop 101 will be narrowed to three lanes between Bell Road and Frank Loyd Wright Boulevard from 10 p.m. on April 19 to 5 a.m. on April 20, according to ADOT.

The northbound Loop 101 will be temporarily reduced to three lanes between Shea Boulevard and Cactus Road from 10 p.m. on April 28 to 5 a.m. on April 29, ADOT added.

ADOT said the widening project is possible in part with taxpayer-approved funds from metro planning Proposition 400, which allotted $108 million for the project. It's slated to be completed in 2026, adding one lane in each direction along the 4.5 miles of freeway north of Shea Boulevard.

ADOT reminded drivers to reduce speeds to 55 mph in work zones, stay alert and be ready to merge with caution.

Updates about the closures and Loop 101 widening can be found on ADOT's dedicated webpage for the project.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Loop 101 closures: Here's what Scottsdale ramps will be closed