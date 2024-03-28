Heads up: SpaceX launch from Vandenberg expected to light up the sky
SpaceX is planning another Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base shortly after sunset Thursday, potentially putting on a spectacular display in the western sky over the High Desert.
The company is targeting 7:30 p.m. for liftoff, conditions permitting, according to SpaceX. The spacecraft will carry 22 satellites into orbit to join SpaceX's growing Starlink internet network.
The launch window will remain open through 11:24 p.m., should the mission need to be delayed.
The timing of the scheduled launch may allow for a particularly vivid show as the rocket climbs to an altitude where sunlight will be able to illuminate the rocket's exhaust plume.
Thursday's launch will be the 15th flight of first-stage booster, which will attempt a landing on SpaceX's "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship in the Pacific Ocean, according to SpaceX.
A live broadcast of the launch will be displayed via SpaceX's feed on the social media platform X.
