Headed to upstate NY for the solar eclipse? What to know before you hit the road

The Red Cross is offering some safety tips to travelers as they make their way upstate to catch a glimpse of the total solar eclipse on April 8.

The last time an eclipse was visible in the Lower Hudson Valley in 2017, cities in the path of totality experienced major traffic gridlock. While the area doesn't fall in the path of totality this year, residents may feel the pull of the cosmos to travel upstate to see the once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon.

The Red Cross said millions of Americans are expected to be on the road during the weekend and on Monday in areas near the path of totality.

More: New solar eclipse totality map now excludes some NY towns. What it means for Hudson Valley

Tips to stay safe on the road for April 8's solar eclipse

Here are some things you can do to stay safe while on the road to and from your destination:

Pack an emergency kit in case you get stuck in traffic or can’t find a place to stay . Include water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for an infant if applicable, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items including toilet paper, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information. Make a plan for where you’ll stay overnight, if needed.

Check the weather forecast ahead of time and plan accordingly . In New York, it is expected to be sunny and warm, with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Keep your gas tank full so you don’t run out while stuck in traffic.

Let someone know where you are going and the route you plan to take to get there.

Pick an easy to remember meeting location if someone gets separated from your group.

Related: What will traffic and travel look like in Lower Hudson Valley for the partial eclipse?

The eclipse is expected to start in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse by 2 p.m., so be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes early to get a good spot. Here in the Lower Hudson Valley, the partial eclipse will begin by around 2:15 p.m.

The Red Cross says the eclipse this year will last longer than usual, for about 4.5 minutes. If you miss this one, the next time a total solar eclipse will be visible from the U.S. is in 2044, but New York will have to wait again until 2079.

Gov. Hochul says extra emergency responders, including the New York Red Cross, will be mobilized Monday in preparation for any emergencies that may arise.

NASA and the Red Cross also warn that directly looking at the sun during an eclipse can cause severe eye injury.

Make sure you have internationally regulated eclipse glasses, which should be fully dark when looking into them, unless you are looking at the sun. Real eclipse glasses should have the international standard code ISO 12312-2 on them.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Headed to upstate NY for the eclipse? Here's safety tips for the road