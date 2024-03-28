What will traffic and travel look like in Lower Hudson Valley for the partial eclipse?

Police and emergency services across the state are ready to increase safety measures as hundreds of people prepare to travel throughout the state to catch a glimpse of the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8.

The last time a total solar eclipse was visible in 2017, cities and states in the path of totality experienced major traffic gridlock. The path of totality for this eclipse doesn't lie here in the Lower Hudson Valley, but the risk of major traffic problems and other emergencies are still high as many major roadways pass through the area.

Major highways like I-95 and I-87 are heavily traveled interstate routes that could be used for travel to upstate and western New York. Other routes to watch out for include the Palisades Interstate Parkway that runs through Rockland County and the Saw Mill River Parkway that runs through Westchester County.

A photo on a banner of a total eclipse of the sun is pictured during the Super Solar Eclipse Saturday program at the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers, March 23, 2024.

Eclipse guidance in New York State

This year, Gov. Kathy Hochul says extra first responders will be mobilized across the state as travelers make their way up to Western New York.

"We saw from the last experience many years ago that there were a lot of traffic jams and people running out of gas. We're not going to let that happen in New York because we're New Yorkers and we'll be prepared," Hochul said.

Kathryn Garcia, Director of State Operations, said at a press conference that an inter-agency taskforce was created to solve all sort of problems from traffic to cell service.

"If you are planning on traveling to one of these locations, we cannot stress enough: leave lots of time. We anticipate that there will be hundreds of thousands of visitors," Garcia said. "Not only are we expecting all of these visitors, but the timing of the eclipse in the late afternoon overlaps with our everyday rush hour. This is a recipe for severe congestion."

A spokesperson for the New York State Thruway Authority said the organization plans to mobilize more staff as it anticipates higher traffic volumes on the Thruway in the days before and after the eclipse.

"We will have increased staffing and patrols for our maintenance and traffic crews for the weekend leading into the eclipse and continuing through the event to April 9. Thruway Authority representatives will be present in regional operational centers monitoring the event," he said. "We've been working closely with our partners at New York State Troop T to ensure a safe event for all."

The Thruway Authority said construction and temporary lane closures throughout the thruway system will be suspended to allow traffic to flow. Tow garages and HELP trucks will be mobilized to clear any disabled vehicles.

What will it be like in the Hudson Valley that day?

Eclipse chaser and science educator Charles Fulco said that while the Lower Hudson Valley probably won't experience the gridlock expected near Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo, drivers tend to stop on the road and pull over on shoulders to catch a glimpse of the celestial event.

"That's exactly what happened in every city I've ever been to for an eclipse," Fulco said. "But down in Westchester, I don't think there's any major cause for concern. A darkening is going to happen slowly and gradually. It's not even going to be dark, it's going to be dim."

The Thruway Authority said vehicles are not allowed to park on the shoulder of the highway unless it's an emergency.

Westchester and Rockland County police departments said they will also be partnering with New York State Police to monitor the major highways in the area for road emergencies.

However, for local aspiring astronomers that are eager to see the main event in the path of totality, Fulco suggests staying off the roads entirely and taking public transportation instead.

What will public transportation look like ahead of the eclipse?

"You definitely want to leave a few days before the eclipse to beat the traffic, but if you want to take a day trip, using Amtrak is your best bet," Fulco said.

Amtrak offers train rides through its Empire Service and Maple Leaf lines out of Penn Station and the Croton-Harmon and Stamford Metro North stations. Service is available to Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse, all cities on the path of totality.

Fulco said for those looking for a day trip, the 7:15 a.m. train out of Penn Station in Manhattan or the 8:03 train out of Croton-Harmon station to Syracuse are travelers only options.

"These trains will get you into Syracuse a few hours before totality so you have time to find a good spot," he said. "Although, you can really see an eclipse from anywhere as long as the sun isn't blocked, so you can even try to catch it from the train station. If you miss either of these trains, you'll be on the train while the eclipse is happening and you'll totally miss it," Fulco said.

Tips for driving to an eclipse spot

The Governor's Office and the Thruway Authority are offering some tips to commuters for the safest ride possible:

Come early, stay late

Be patient and expect traffic congestion and delays

Be prepared for delays by traveling with water, food, medications, full tank of gas, etc.

Do not pull over on the side of roads or highways

Visit NY 511 for real time traffic alerts.

The Thruway Authority said parking at service areas, text stops and Park and Ride lots along the Thruway are available for short term parking only. Applegreen convenience stores at service areas will also be fully stocked to accommodate the expected high volume of visitors.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Solar eclipse 2024: Lower Hudson Valley travel, traffic could be heavy