Will there be clear skies in New York City and Westchester for the solar eclipse? 4-day forecast

Luckily, the rain we are experiencing this week is expected to dissipate by Friday morning, bringing sunny skies to the area all weekend and just in time for the solar eclipse.

Friday should be partly sunny with a high of 48 degrees in the afternoon and a low of 38 degrees in the evening. Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 49 degrees and a low of around 37 degrees.

National Weather Service graphic of April 8 cloud cover.

On Sunday, the sun should finally come out for good, with high temperatures near 56 degrees and clear skies in the evening with temperatures around 38 degrees.

Finally, the most anticipated weather event of the year is looking clear and bright.

On Monday, a partial solar eclipse should be visible in the the metro New York City area and Lower Hudson Valley and the temperature looks sunny and warm. High temperatures are expected to reach around 62 degrees. Near the path of totality in western New York, some clouds may be seen during the eclipse but the forecast remains mostly sunny.

