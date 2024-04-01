Hazardous weather outlook issued for parts of Rochester region. Here's what to expect

While all eyes are turned toward the solar eclipse next Monday, the skies above Rochester will be unsettled this week.

Rain will begin early Tuesday and persist through Wednesday, before switching to a wintry mix and light snow on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. By Saturday afternoon the wintry mix will turn back to snow.

Areas close to the Great Lakes have a lesser chance of seeing accumulations up to four inches of snow by Friday evening. Rochester is only forecast to have a 20% chance of such accumulations, with some areas of higher elevation in Ontario and Livingston counties at greater than 60% chance.

Weather in Rochester NY: Forecast for Tuesday through Saturday

Rain and snow melt off leaves puddles and small creeks throughout the trails at the park.

Temperatures will be well above freezing in Rochester on Tuesday, with a high of 48 degrees and low of 41 degrees, so rain is expected throughout the day, with accumulations up to a half inch, according to the Weather Service.

Wednesday will remain warm, with a high near 46 degrees, but temperatures will dip overnight, beginning the transition from rain to snow in the city. A mixture of rain and snow will begin Thursday, with snow before 11 a.m. and again after 11 p.m.

A similar mixture of early snow showers followed by rain and snow will continue Friday, though the Weather Service forecasts the precipitation will likely switch to only rain after 1 p.m.

Hazardous weather outlook forecast for Rochester NY region

The Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Livingston, Ontario, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties for Tuesday through Sunday. The rain-to-snow transition on Wednesday will happen first at higher elevations in the affected counties. The wet, heavy snow possible from the system could bring down tree limbs and power lines, resulting in isolated power outages, the outlook said.

