What will the weather be for solar eclipse on April 8 in Rochester? Outlook, one week out

After months -- or more -- of anticipation, it’s finally just a week until the total solar eclipse passes over the greater Rochester area. The Rochester Museum and Science Center expects as many as 300,000 to 500,000 visitors for the April 8 phenomenon.

When the eclipse reaches its peak at 3:20 p.m., what will the weather be? Will visitors get the opportunity to see this event, the first since 1925, without a veil of clouds?

What AccuWeather says: April 8 weather in Rochester NY

The AccuWeather forecast predicts 58 degrees with clouds giving way to sun on April 8. A cloud cover of 58% is expected, though there is no chance of precipitation for the day. The afternoon forecast calls for lesser cloud cover at 39% and winds of just 7 mph out of the west northwest.

What the National Weather Service says: April 8 weather in Rochester NY

The National Weather Service in Buffalo doesn’t put out a forecast of greater than seven days, including the current day, so there is no forecast for Monday yet. Forecast accuracy improves as it gets closer to the date, with the most accurate forecasts expected by Friday, April 5 or Saturday, April 6.

What FLX Weather says: April 8 weather in Rochester NY

Meteorologist Drew Montreuil of FLX Weather predicts a favorable weather pattern due to a high pressure system in the area for the eclipse. While some thin, high-atmosphere clouds are a possibility, "the weather is getting all of its thick, sun-blocking clouds out of its system this week."

What Weather Underground says: April 8 weather in Rochester NY

The hour-by-hour forecast from Weather Underground for April 8 predicts mostly cloudy skies, with 60% cloud cover, during the 3 p.m. hour when the eclipse is expected to be at its peak. Totality for Rochester is expected at 3:20 p.m. and will last for 3 minutes and 38 seconds.

Climatologically speaking, it’s been cloudy roughly 65% of the time in Rochester on April 8. Those historic conditions don’t have a bearing on the weather eclipse views might have to contend with next Monday, however.

