The last time Rochester was in the solar eclipse path of totality, clouds got in the way

Rochesterians are good hosts. They always are.

So, it’s no surprise the public here is geared up to welcome a total eclipse of the sun on April 8, Rochester finding itself in the so-called path of totality for the first time in 99 years.

Set your calendars: The moon will begin to cross the sun at 2:07 p.m. Beginning at 3:20 p.m. the moon and the sun will be aligned for 3 minutes and 38 seconds. Day will be night. The sun will be blocked, save for an outer ring. The moon will then keep going, and the sun will gradually reappear. At 4:33 p.m., the eclipse will end here.

“This once-in-a-generation event will bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to our community and will generate economic impact for the community and our partners in the tourism and hospitality industry," Don Jeffries, the president and CEO of Visit Rochester, told the Democrat & Chronicle’s Victoria Freile.

Rochester rolled out the red carpet 99 years ago, as well, and on the morning of Jan. 24, 1925, everyone was ready for the big reveal, the first since 1806.

Local eclipse Jan 25k 1925

Alas, clouds got in the way.

“Veiled Eclipse Thrills City, Disappoints Scientists,” headlined the Democrat and Chronicle.

Clouds had hung over the city for nearly all of the time the solar eclipse passed on a cold winter morning. (Zero degrees at 6 a.m., a little warmer around 9 a.m. at the period of totality.)

Rochester being Rochester, it could be cloudy again during this April’s eclipse

“Historically we’ve only got about a 20 percent chance of a sunny day on April 8,” says Scott Hetsko, meteorologist at 13WHAM ABC. “That doesn’t mean we won’t get some clearing, but the chances are much higher for mostly cloudy or overcast conditions.”

That said, Hetsko, who had a heart transplant in 2015, is looking forward to the event, whether it’s sunny or not.

“Either way it’s going to be awesome and fascinating,” he says, “and I’m glad I’m alive to see it.”

Are you prepared for the solar eclipse? The countdown to rare celestial spectacle is on

A curtain call

Clouds may obscure Jan 24 1925

In 1925, the eclipse began to unfold at 8 a.m. It ended at 10:26 a.m. Nearly all of this activity was hidden by clouds, save for a few seconds.

The unnamed writer for the Democrat and Chronicle seized that moment and used a theatrical metaphor to describe what onlookers then saw.

“For one brief fraction of time, the sun partly came through a rift in a cloud as if to reluctantly take a curtain call, and then disappeared again into the mysteries,” the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

The curtain call came when the eclipse was about “three-fifths on,” according to the paper.

That was that.

A kindly darkness

Nonetheless, during the eclipse, watchers were treated to a light show, as the sun’s rays were filtered through the clouds.

There were “purple grays, evening reds and their tints and combinations,” shades of color that would have delighted J.M.W. Turner, the British landscape artist, the paper noted.

Watching from the rooftop of the Hotel Seneca in downtown Rochester the reporter followed “the shadow of night,” as the eclipse swept through the area. Lights flickered on, buildings, once visible, became invisible.

“It was a soft, kindly darkness, and not the bleak somberness of midnight,” wrote the reporter.

The light then came back, prompting the reporter to think of the “dawn of the world, when the earth, the sun and the moon came out of chaos.”

So, at least from the top of the Hotel Seneca, the eclipse was Biblical and well worth the wait.

Solar eclipse in Rochester, NY

On Cobb’s Hill

The people who had gathered not that far away were not so sure.

“Half-frozen Crowds on Cobb’s Hill Get Little Thrill from Eclipse,” headlined a secondary story that lacked the poetry of the main story.

One “shivering man” wondered why he had “come out in the cold,” a sentiment reportedly shared by many in the crowd of 1,200 to 1,500 people.

A small boy did take advantage of the situation, selling bits of smoked glass for five or 10 cents apiece. Thus, people could hold the glass to their eyes to watch the eclipse safely.

Alas, the paper reported, in the moment when the eclipse was visible some viewers turned the smoked side to their faces. “Result: Smudged noses, black eyes and weird streaks on faces.”

The moon blocks the sun in totality as seen from Deep Creek, Bryson City, North Carolina on August 21, 2017.

Sad science

The curtained clouds undid the plans to photograph the eclipse as it passed over Rochester.

There had been telescopes and observers ready for the moment at three spots in the city, but the eclipse was visible for too short a period. “Scientists Fail to Get Picture of Phenomenon,” headlined a story.

In Geneva, Ontario County, an effort to witness the eclipse from a hot-air balloon also bore no fruit.

Scientists from the University of Michigan and Hobart College had collaborated on an effort to ascend above the clouds and photograph the eclipse.

The expedition “failed utterly,” the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

A high wind whipped the balloon as it was about to ascend, causing Professor William J. Hussey, chair of the Department of Astronomy at the University of Michigan, to fall from the basket. (He was not hurt.)

The Geneva Daily Times, now the Finger Lakes Times, did not mention Hussey’s fall in its same day account of the doomed mission.

Regardless, both accounts reported that students from Hobart restrained the balloon from ascending, but the wind whipped it into a freight car. The contact tore the balloon, causing it to deflate.

The scientists then rushed to the Smith Observatory in Geneva in hopes of viewing the eclipse from there.

“At the observatory, they met their second setback,” the Democrat reported. “Heavy black clouds hid the eclipse long before it reached totality, and a sudden snow flurry made any observation or measurement practically impossible.”

The world went on

All in all, the scientists and non-scientists in Rochester might have gotten a better view of the eclipse if they had been somewhere else, perhaps farther away from the cloud-creating engine of Lake Ontario.

On the day of the eclipse, The Lockport Sun and Journal carried the Associated Press report on viewing along the path of totality.

Clouds blocked views in Buffalo and Niagara Falls, though there was a brief “rift in the heavens” above Niagara Falls at the period of totality.

The skies were cloudless to Rochester’s south, with Olean, Hornell, Ithaca, and Binghamton all getting clear views of the eclipse.

It was the same in New York City, which had an unobstructed encounter with totality.

“Deer in the open at the Bronx zoo tumbled over each other in terror during the darkness of the eclipse,” the AP reported. “The great Arctic owl hooted and flew about. The heavyweight alligator bellowed as at night.”

Wherever people were, the Democrat and Chronicle noted that the eclipse didn’t bring the end of the world, as folklore suggested it might.

No, Rochester survived, as it should on April 8 when the total eclipse passes through here again.

As Scott Hetsko suggests, it could be cloudy, but, hey, it could be clear.

Either way, millions will look up as the moon photobombs the sun and a soft kindly darkness arrives, just as it did nearly 100 years ago.

Eclipse trackers

