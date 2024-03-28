Rochester solar eclipse weather: What April 8 conditions over last 10 years tells us

Despite the claims of one enterprising Finger Lakes apparel maker, it’s not always cloudy in Rochester.

“Commemorate missing a total eclipse in the Rochester area due to cloud coverage!” reads the description for Keuka Lake Apparel’s Rochester Eclipse T-shirt, with a pair of clouds where an eclipsed sun typically appears.

The forecast isn’t favorable for clear skies, but there’s a chance; USA TODAY's eclipse predictions put the odds for Rochester to have clear skies at 34.3% before they’re darkened by the moon perfectly aligning with the sun.

AccuWeather forecasts cloud cover of 79% on April 8 in Rochester. A forecast for weather conditions and factors like cloud cover will be more accurate a week before the eclipse.

A look at weather conditions on April 8 over the past decade ahead of 2024's total solar eclipse.

Over the past 10 years, April 8 has brought decent weather conditions and some precipitation, with three days of more than 0.1 inches of precipitation and two days of snow, though neither exceeded 0.5 inches.

High temperatures over the past decade ranged from 78 degrees to 34 degrees, while the lows ranged from 43 degrees to 25 degrees on April 8 the past 10 years.

Here's the afternoon weather on April 8 over the past decade, focused near the eclipse timing of 3:20 p.m.

2023: Temperature peaked in the mid 40s in the 3 p.m. hour, with conditions turning from fair to partly cloudy around the same time.

2022: Partly cloudy skies turned to mostly cloudy by 4 p.m., with a high in the low 50s and wind gusts above 20 mph.

2021: An unseasonably warm day with highs in the upper 70s, winds were out of the southeast and conditions were fair throughout the day, indicating less than 3/8 of the sky was covered by opaque clouds.

2020: Temperatures peaked in the mid 50s around 3 p.m. with mostly cloudy skies and gentle winds from the west-northwest.

2019: Another warm day, with highs in the mid 60s. Conditions were mostly cloudy and became windier heading into the 4 p.m. hour.

2018: A chilly day, with temperatures hovering around freezing and light snow, turning to partly cloudy by 5 p.m.

2017: A typical Rochester spring day, with temperatures in the upper 40s by 3 p.m. and fair conditions after a partly cloudy start to the afternoon.

2016: Temperatures peaked in the upper 30s, with sustained winds of about 20 mph under partly cloudy skies.

2015: A wet day with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees and sustained light rain morning through evening.

2014: Cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 40s turned back to light rain during the 3 p.m. hour, with wind out of the west.

This year, NOAA is predicting near normal precipitation and temperature for April 2 to 8. The normal high and low temperature for April 8 are 53 and 34 degrees; the normal precipitation is 0.1 inches, per the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Will weather be clear for total solar eclipse in Rochester NY?

While Rochester does stand likely to see some cloud cover, it’s still one of the best places to see the eclipse in the state.

Rochester is “particularly well located” due to its proximity to Lake Ontario and median cloud amount of just more than 60% in April, according to eclipsophile.com, a website run by Canadian meteorologist Jay Anderson.

Lake breezes, formed when the shore is warmer than the water, can keep areas near lakes less cloudy due to their cooler air being less likely to turn into cloud cover.

By comparison, Buffalo (12th) and Syracuse (16th) are among the top 20 cloudiest cities in the United States, according to an analysis by Insider Monkey.

— Steve Howe covers weather, climate and lake issues for the Democrat and Chronicle and he's still planning where he'll watch the total solar eclipse. Have any insight into Rochester weather? Share with him at showe@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY solar eclipse: April 8 weather over last 10 years