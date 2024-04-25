Haverstraw man pleads guilty to sexual abusing two children for two years

A Haverstraw man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two children in Atlanta over the course of two years.

Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh said Alejandro Perez, 34, of Haverstraw pleaded guilty to first degree course of sexual conduct against a child and first-degree sexual abuse on April 16.

Walsh said an investigation between the Haverstraw Police Department, City of Atlanta Police Department and the Rockland DA's Special Victims Unit found that Perez subjected two children to sexual abuse on multiple occasions from the summer of 2021 to 2023, starting when the victims were 11 and 14 years old.

Walsh said the abuse included oral sexual conduct and sexual contact under their clothing. Both victims alerted family members who lived out of state, who were able to contact law enforcement in Atlanta.

Perez was arrested on Sept. 14 and remanded without bail on Nov. 9. He is scheduled for sentencing on July 30 and faces eleven years in state prison along with 10 years post-release supervision. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Haverstraw NY man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse over two years