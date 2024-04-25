Watch out for pop-up scams: Brooklyn man charged with stealing $28K from Bedford man

A Brooklyn man was charged Friday with scamming a Bedford resident out of $28,000 by pretending to be a Microsoft employee — further proof that people should be on alert for pop-ups asking for personal information or cash.

Bedford Police responded Thursday evening to a report from a Bedford resident who said they were scammed.

Police said the victim said they called what they believed to be Microsoft's customer support after their computer received a pop-up security alert with a number included. They then believed they were speaking to a Microsoft customer support employee, who told them that a cash payment was necessary to complete the repairs on their computer and protect their accounts from further threats.

Come Friday, Bedford Police said the victim was still being contacted by the scammer to provide more money.

The scammer was identified as Jinguan Li, 48, of Brooklyn. He was found with more than $100,000 in cash. He was charged with a felony count of grand larceny and arraigned in the Town of Bedford Court.

The incident is still under investigation by Bedford Police, the Bedford Detective Bureau and the Westchester District Attorney's Office.

Law enforcement agencies warn that older people are the primary targets of internet and phone scams. No age was available for the victim of the Bedford scam.

Authorities say people should fully review pop-ups, links or ads before clicking on them. Any potential suspicions of fraudulent activity with financial accounts should be reported to your bank or local police.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Brooklyn NY man charged in online scam targeting Bedford victim