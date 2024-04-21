Haltom City voter guide for May 4 election: City Council candidates

Council Member Place 3

Cindy Sturgeon

Age: 65

Campaign website: Cindyforhaltomcity.com

Occupation: Retired

Education: Graduate of VTI School for Paralegal Study

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought): Yes - Mayor of Haltom City

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism: I was a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) and enjoyed very much helping the children navigate through the legal system while they

are in foster care. I also support People Feeding People a charity that periodically provides nourishment and simple supplies to the homeless.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?: Cindy Sturgeon, Allen Sturgeon, Team Tarrant PAC

Why do you want serve on the Haltom City Council?: To serve the citizens of Haltom City by providing them better access to information about projects within the city. Create collaborative efforts across a wide number of areas. Unify the citizens.

What are the biggest challenges and/or opportunities for Haltom City?: Haltom City is in need of updating in all areas. Budgets must be tight and lean. Taxes need to stay steady. Our roads need repair and replacement. The money is there but progress is slow.

How would you tackle the challenges/opportunities from the previous question?: More citizen input. Public forums. More community outreach. Collaboration between citizens, city council, city management, city businesses and city departments. I am citizen centric.

How should Haltom City take advantage of growth in the Metroplex?: Currently there is no plan for this. We need a plan. And to make the plan we need citizen collaboration. Secondly we need to consider hiring a consultant to help us create a brand for our city. We need to create an identity for our city. Haltom City is in a great position. Close to downtown, next to the Riverside Development, and a hop from the Stock Yards.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?: Our cities biggest enemy is division. As a family law paralegal it is a necessary skill to negotiate, find common ground, and bring parties together in agreement.

Ollie Anderson

Age: 76

Campaign website: none

Occupation: Retired Accountant

Education: Bachelor of Science Accounting - Cum Laude

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought): Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Cllector

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism: Zoning Board of Adjustments - Sign Board of Appeals - 2017 - Present

Who are your top three campaign contributors?: Robert J. Anderson, Jamal Allen, Walter Grow

Why do you want serve on the Haltom City Council?: I want to serve alongside the Mayor, Council and City Staff to see Haltom City continue to grow in unity with the forward progress we are seeing. Through all the economic hardships and criticism this City has endured, the fact show Haltom City is thriving. I love my city and it is my desire to bring my experiences of service, education and work experience to see this path continue. I want to build up and not tear down, to share in the unified voice of the citizens of Haltom City, as we strive to achieve the best for Haltom City. Working together to make certain progress keep moving forward, building on a foundation that has proven to be solid and an environment that is conducive for growth and development. Working in unity for what is best for the City and the citizens of Haltom City. Haltom City is growing and thriving. I want to dedicate more time and energy by serving on Haltom City Council Place 3.

What are the biggest challenges and/or opportunities for Haltom City?: Our leaders and city staff have positioned the city in a place that is conducive for growthand development. Many projects have been devoted to infrastructure, attracting larger business to the area, competitive salary and fringe benefits. Fiscally responsible by providing development, growth and a balance budget. Teamwork makes the dream work, collaborating with all civil services as they continue to bolster the safety and services to all citizens.

How would you tackle the challenges/opportunities from the previous question?: By building on the foundation already laid not tearing down but building up. Many of our streets that were in need of repairs, these projects are in the completion stage, work in progress or negotiation stage requiring further assistance. Continuous growth thru attracting larger business, small businesses still give people the opportunity to achieve the American dream with the presence of larger businesses our sales taxes, franchise taxes and others generate more revenue than property taxes. There is room for growth and with the right individuals in place, we can continue to keep the progress moving forward and working for what is best for the city and it citizens.

How should Haltom City take advantage of growth in the Metroplex?: Haltom City has positioned itself for future growth and development. We are excited about Pickleball courts soon to be in Haltom City, new businesses that are coming into the area. Housing development luxury apartments and senior housing. Expanding recreational facilities that are good for entertainment and families.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?: My purpose is to build up and not tear down. To work alongside the mayor, council members and city staff members in unity working together to make certain progress keep moving forward. I desire to bring my service experience, work experience and education to continue to stay the path we are on. After seeking out and talking with a former mayor of Haltom City, present and past council members for their insight, I believe I am qualified to contribute positive input. I love my city and I love the citizens of Haltom City. For the past seven years I have served on the Zoning Board of Adjustments. I have already proven my dedication to Haltom City through year-round service. I only ask for the privilege to dedicate more time and energy by serving the city and citizens on Haltom City Council Place 3. Endorsed by the mayor, police department and fire department. This supports shows confidence in my candidacy.

Council Member Place 4

Spencer Drabik

Did not respond

Scott Lindgren

Age: 63

Campaign website: None

Occupation: Retired

Education: Bachelor of Science

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought): No

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism: I have been involved with the Fort Worth Boy Scouts since 2020. I’ve served on their board of Directors since 2009. I was a board member for Dig TESS “811” from 2007-2008. We have been involved on our churches serve and pastoral care teams since 2017. I’ve been on the Haltom City Planning and Zoning Commission since 2018 and have been the chair for almost two years now. I worked on more than 10 Tarrant County United Way Campaigns for my former employer.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?: Myself

Why do you want serve on the Haltom City City Council?: I make this distinction. Being involved on the Planning and Zoning Commission I have seen some wonderful projects approved and now I’d like to serve on City Council to see the projects through fruition. I’ve been a resident for 24 years, raised a family and love it here. I believe I have a lot to offer to my community and look forward to serving.

What are the biggest challenges and/or opportunities for Haltom City?: We need to balance growth in both the north and south parts of Haltom City. The north has great growth potential and a lot of prime real estate that is ripe for development which needs to be managed. There are tremendous opportunities for our south side. I would love to see some “Anchor Projects” that could spur new businesses and spark revitalization in the south side. There are great opportunities for more shopping, restrooms and entertainment in the south.

How would you tackle the challenges/opportunities from the previous question?: I would look at partnering with developers and local businesses to see what we could go to bring real opportunities into the area. I would also like to see what kind of grants we could use to spark revitalization efforts in both the public and private sectors. But I the end we have to do a great job in listening to the residents to make sure the things we sponsor ne f move forward is what the community wants. Then it’s imperative that we clearly communicate to the residents what our goals and visions are.

How should Haltom City take advantage of growth in the Metroplex?: We need more businesses, restaurants and entertainment that will attract the new people moving to North Texas. We are centrally located with great transportation, a wonderful ethnic diversity and a lot to offer and we need to do a better job in making it known.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?: I feel I’m the best qualified and being my first time running for public office I can bring a lot to the table..

Council Member Place 6

Willis Odell

Did not respond

Dana Coffman

Age: 50

Campaign website: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555926574535

Occupation: Customer Support Manager

Education: High School

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought): No

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism: > 2012 BISD Citizens Bond Committee

> Haltom City Parks and Recreation Board as Chair for 12 years. As a Board we participated in all city events so we can get to know the desires of our community.

> Haltom City Police Alumni Association since 2015

> Haltom City CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) since 2016

> Haltom City Girls Softball in various capacities from about 2009 - 2019

Who are your top three campaign contributors?: Not applicable, everything paid for by Dana Coffman Campaign for Haltom City Council Place 6

Why do you want serve on the Haltom City City Council?: I believe it is our civic duty to provide support and representation for all residents and to help our community thrive. I plan to focus my efforts while serving on the City Council on supporting new diverse business growth and the longevity of current Haltom City businesses. I am committed to being your voice as I believe that all residents are valuable community members, deserving the best of what Haltom City has to offer, regardless of culture, age, or background.

What are the biggest challenges and/or opportunities for Haltom City?: The city has done well over the last several years with the property tax rates and bringing in new businesses so we just need to keep that momentum going. We need to make sure we are offering a competitive benefit packages for areas like Police, Fire, Public Works, Parks, etc. to retain great employees verses being a training ground for them to go to other cities.

How would you tackle the challenges/opportunities from the previous question?: Being on Council is not a one man show, we have to work together. We continue to look for ways to keep our tax rate low and yet accomplish the needs of the city.

How should Haltom City take advantage of growth in the Metroplex?: Haltom City offers the small town feel but is centrally located to major metroplex areas. This allows residents to have lower taxes and still take advantages of everything in and around the city. We have a lot of great businesses and venues coming to Haltom City that will bring in people from other areas to our city.

Why should voters choose you over your opponents?: I already serve the city in many capacities; I am looking to expand my commitment to the community. I have a background in management and project management which allows me insight to the operations of the city staff and projects.