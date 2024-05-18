Gwinnett County man arrested for obscene contact with children online

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Winder man for distributing obscene materials to minors and trying to have obscene contact with a child online.

According to the sheriff’s office, David Jones was trying to make obscene contact with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old.

GCSO said Jones was under investigation and was arrested in Lawrenceville while trying to talk to the minor on May 14.

Jones also faces two drug charges.

He was charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors, obscene internet contact with a child, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit arrested Jones. He was given a $1,300 bond but remains in custody, according to jail records.

