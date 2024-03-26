Great Smoky Mountains National Park closes many roads after 85 mph wind gusts down trees

ASHEVILLE - Most roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are closed March 26 after high winds overnight downed trees across roads and trails.

A total of 10 roads are closed as of noon — including U.S. 441, the main road connecting Cherokee in North Carolina to Gatlinburg, Tennessee — after wind gusts peaked at 85 mph in the Great Smokies between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. March 26, according to a news release from the park.

Fallen trees cover a road in Cades Cove campground after a high wind event downed trees and closed roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park March 26.

"Crews are assessing conditions, clearing trees and will open roads when it is safe to do so," the release said.

Closed roads include the following:

Gatlinburg Bypass.

Newfound Gap Road (U.S. 441) between Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Cherokee.

Little River Road.

Laurel Creek Road.

Cherokee Orchard Road at the park boundary.

Greenbrier Road at the ranger station.

Tremont Road.

Foothills Parkway new section.

Foothills Parkway between Look Rock and U.S. 129.

Wears Gap Road.

A National Weather Service wind advisory and high wind warning remained in effect until 2 p.m. March 26, according to the release.

A tree crosses over Laurel Creek Road after a high wind event overnight closed most roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park March 26.

Sugarlands and Oconaluftee visitor centers remain open. The park encourages visitors to stop at a visitor center for updates on current conditions if they plan to visit the park today.

Closure updates will be posted on the park’s website and social media.

