Governor Abbott encourages Texans to take part in emergency supplies tax-free weekend

Apr. 25—AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is encouraging Texans to take part in this year's Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend starting Saturday, April 27, through Monday, April 29.

"Having emergency supplies on-hand is a critical part of being prepared for potential severe weather," Abbott said in a news release. "I encourage Texans across the state to stock up on supplies they might need in an emergency to protect themselves and their loved ones, such as first aid kits, flashlights, or hand-held fire extinguishers."

Signed into law by Governor Abbott in 2015, Senate Bill 905 established Texas' annual Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend allowing Texans to purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax free either online or in person.

Texans can visit the Texas Comptroller's website for more information on qualifying purchases.

As spring storms and increased wildfire danger impact Texas, along with the approaching hurricane season which begins on June 1, Texans are encouraged to review disaster preparedness tips and information on building an emergency supply kit at TexasReady.gov.