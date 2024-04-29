Global clothing retailer H&M to reopen in Roseville after ‘robust’ remodel. What’s new?

After months of renovation, global clothing chain H&M will soon reopen its doors in one of Roseville’s most popular shopping malls.

The fast fashion retailer, known for its affordable trendy designs, will hold the grand reopening of its Westfield Galleria at Roseville site on Thursday at 1151 Galleria Blvd, according to a news release.

In a Monday morning email, Marketing Director Jennifer Crowley with Westfield Galleria said the “robust” revamp of the approximately 23,000 square-foot space is sure to be met with immense support from shoppers.

Other than that, little information was given about the reason behind the temporary hiatus.

“We aim for all our stores to offer an inspiring and elevated shopping experience for our customers,” said Patrick Shaner, an H&M spokesperson, in a Monday morning email.

In celebration of the reopening, the Sweden-based global retailer will gift its first 100 customers in line H&M gift cards loaded with up to $500.

“H&M is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of its Galleria at Roseville store after an extensive renovation,” Shaner said. The store first opened its doors in November 2008.

Also available will be giveaways, a live DJ, a photo booth and a claw machine stuffed with prizes.

What can I expect?

Customers should expect a brand-new interior with women’s, men’s and children’s selections, the news release stated.

There are also separate sections solely for accessories and lockers dedicated to online orders reserved for pickup.

What is H&M?

Founded in 1947, H&M describes itself as a sustainable fast fashion retailer with affordable prices.

The global retail chain sells products ranging from dresses, rompers and handbags to candles and bedding.

It has more than 4,000 stores. A second Sacramento area location is at 410 Palladio Parkway in Folsom.

In the past several years, the global retailer has battled with both economic and staffing issues, national news outlets including Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal and Forbes reported.

The company closed stores across the U.S. during the pandemic, according to Sacramento Bee reporting at the time.

Now, it is planning a third site in the Sacramento area for Arden Fair mall at 1689 Arden Way in Sacramento.

H&M reopening at Westfield Galleria in Roseville

H&M will officially reopen its doors on Thursday at 1151 Galleria Blvd. in Roseville.

Once reopened, the story will operate seven days a week. Business hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

A second Sacramento area location is at 410 Palladio Parkway in Folsom. A third site is planned for the Arden Fair at 1689 Arden Way in Sacramento.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.