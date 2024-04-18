GJHS student named Honor Society Award recipient

Apr. 17—GOSHEN — Goshen Junior High School eighth grader Abby Ogle was recently announced as a recipient of the 2024 National Junior Honor Society Outstanding Achievement Award.

To be eligible for the award, NJHS members must be members "in good standing" and active members who are up-to-date on their NJHS chapter obligations (Grade Point Average, service activities, meeting the chapter's expectations for character and leadership, etc.).

A nationwide award, Ogle was one of just nineteen students in Indiana to be selected, a press release from the district stated.

To be eligible, applicants for the NJHS Outstanding Achievement Award must, "demonstrate a service mindset by seeking out and voluntarily fulfilling needs to help others; commit to learning, growing, and making the most of educational opportunities; take ownership and responsibility as a leader, in title or action, in school, and in the community; display perseverance, honesty, integrity, and ethical and compassionate decision-making; and exemplify good citizenship through a demonstrated commitment to supporting and bettering the local community.